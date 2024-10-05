Exclusive: Actor Pratik Gandhi on playing a young Mahatma Gandhi in the play ‘Mohan’s Masala’

A

The character a lot has been spoken about him. There are so many things written on him. We've seen multiple movies, multiple short films, documentaries, so many things. But what actually interested me was the younger Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his early life. He was not a born Mahatma. He was born with the thoughts of non-violence, Satyagraha, and truth and all of these virtues made him Mahatma. At different stages of life that he got, he learned something through his mistakes. And then he actually turned his own self into a father of the nation. He was somebody that the whole world is inspired by, since generations.

My biggest challenge was to create the younger Gandhi identities. When I started this play, I was 35. And the play starts with Gandhi when he was 5-year-old, then when he was 8, then 14, then 16 and so on. So, the biggest challenge is that how to make it believable for the audience that a 35-year-old man is performing this character of a 5-year-old, and not to look childish yet create that child on stage in front of them, without mimicking or using a childlike voice or anything.