Theatre

Arundhati Nag on Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival turning 20

The countdown has officially begun, five days until curtains rise on the city’s most-awaited annual theatre festival — set to make an extravagant return this week with a humongous neverseen-before calendar. The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival offers more than just plays, the event is equally enriched by folk, traditional and classical art forms like kudiyattam, kattaikuthu and yakshagana alongside other events like outreach programmes and Beyond Childhood: Puppetry for Adults. Listen to the podcast for more details...