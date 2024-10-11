‘Midnight Borders’ is as much about the harrowing experiences of war as it is about hope for a better tomorrow

Silence is powerful. Silence can convey what conversations may fail to speak. Midnight Borders, a hard-hitting play employs this silence to narrate a story set amidst the ravages of war. Irony, isn’t it? But the director of the play, Roshan VG, who also plays one of the protagonists, tells us, “War is screamingly painful, but how many words can you use to describe it? To comprehend what it feels like to me amidst ruins? Hence, I thought the best way to project this pain would be not through lengthy dialogues but through silence. It will give those sitting in the audience to grasp and understand the trauma.” He adds, In fact, I haven’t set the play in any city or country simply because we, Tamilians or for that matter, Indians (this generation) wouldn’t know what war is like because we haven’t been through one. So, I focused on what it does to human than what it does to a region.”

At a time when we are engulfed in news about war in Gaza, Roshan picked it as a subject to delve deep into. “Yes, the play is inspired by the war in Gaza. However, the original was set in the Babri Masjid fiasco. The shorter version of this play was staged for the KISS theatre festival where we also won some awards. But since Gaza has been under war for one year now, I changed the plot a bit to reflect the ravages of war,” shares Roshan, a multi-faceted theatre artist with extensive experience as an actor, writer, and director. He has performed in many stage shows, showcasing his versatility on stage. As a director, he has brought three stage plays to life, while his writing portfolio includes five original works, featuring two compelling monologues. Roshan’s passion for theatre is evident in every role he takes on and every story he tells.