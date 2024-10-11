Poochu’s Productions’ ‘Theradha Thiruttu Kootam’ is a heist of laughter!

What happens when a group of friends eager to settle down quickly, end up choosing the wrong path by planning a heist? In the world of comedy, anything is possible. Taking advantage of this liberty, Poochu’s Productions has come up with their latest — yes of course — a musical, Theradha Thiruttu Kootam, wherein the plot has an unexpected twist when a gangster and his foolish apprentice hijack their (group of friends) plan, leading to chaotic and humorous consequences as they try to execute it.

Written and directed by Ramee, the idea for Theradha Thiruttu Kootam was conceived after he watched (no points for guessing) Money Heist! But unlike Money Heist, “Theradha Thiruttu Kootam promises to be a laughter-filled riot, featuring a mix of popular ’90s Tamil songs and some of the latest hits. For the first time, we’re introducing several debut singers and dancers. The assistant director, Kumaran Sethuraman, has dedicated himself to training these newcomers, and their performances have turned out wonderfully. I’m confident the audience will sing along with the cast,” says Ramee.

The script is co-written by Ramee and Kumaran, which has gone through various changes and developments. “We have planned various surprise elements and cameos of renowned theatre artistes in this play, so this should be fun. This is my second full-length Tamil musical,” Ramee adds.