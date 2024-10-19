Can Pirandello reboot Delhi’s theatre scene?

The fall of Delhi’s theatres

To carry the Italian play to an Indian setting and audience—it will be performed at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, 7 pm onwards tonight—Raina has worked with his characteristic inventiveness to stay honest to the original but also depart from it in truly remarkable ways. He transposes the plot and setting, but also introduces a brilliant new ending inspired by Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle, in which the ‘wall’ between the stage and the audience is broken down to chilling effects.

The attempt to produce this play, however, has not been easy. “We had to think about a play that we could practically afford to do. We are facing a strange situation where space is denied to genuine culture and theatre in Delhi. Various theatres have increased the rents to exorbitant rates, which has made these spaces inaccessible to us.

And the kind of theatre that we do, which is educative and socially relevant, for that, the space has shrunk.” An unsuspecting observer would imagine that the solution would be to rake in as many visitors as these performances can manage, to recover hefty expenses. When we ask Raina why he does not produce “massy” plays, he shrugs first and then chortles.

“We performed Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein for nearly a decade. I have never tried to appeal to the masses, but my plays have found their audiences, and have been popular too. On the principle of form and cotent, I will never compromise.”

Raina tells us that the process of obtaining government grants, too, is Kafkaesque—it drowns the grantees in bureaucratic paperwork. “There’s no government or corporate support for genuine theatre. As a result, theatre groups have disappeared, because there is no money to keep performances going.

Delhi is no more the centre of the dramatic arts in India. Can you imagine that India’s national capital has no state Ator national theatre? There are only the lala’s theatres, which they willingly lease to private institutions for conducting coaching classes. But that doesn’t mean we give it all up, we continue to do what we believe in, and this performance rose out of that spirit.”