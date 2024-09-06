Samhaara Theatre Group puts together a collection of stories that explores the human condition through humour

Art is all about how you express humanness through different routes. In theatre, even your voice is a character,” says Rathna Shekar, a prominent name in theatre. Taking this idea to heart, Samhaara Theatre Group is putting together a collection of stories that explores the human condition through humour. With a multilingual twist, they present a Hindi adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Proposal and two Telugu plays — K Balarama Murthy’s Kagitam Padava and Madabhushi Divakar Babu’s Kundeti Kommu.

The show kicks off with The Proposal, a short play about the awkward process of two people coming together. It follows Rajveer, who nervously proposes to his neighbour’s daughter, Shivani. Instead of big, dramatic moments, the humour here is more cynical, with the story capturing the everyday bickering of family life. Niharika Bhati, who plays Shivani, explains, “My character pushes back whenever a man tries to belittle her.” For her, the play highlights the hypocrisy in how people connect — or don’t — where arguments often overshadow genuine relationships.

Continuing on the common thread of social commentary on human behaviour, Kagitam Padava takes a look at the chaos that unfolds when an editor goes on the hunt for new talent for his magazine. But instead of thoughtful submissions, he’s bombarded with characters pushing their ideas and demanding validation. Kagitam Padava that translates to ‘paper boats’ compares modern media to flimsy, sinking paper boats.

The third play, Kundeti Kommu adopts a tragicomic lens to explore a man’s existential quest for humanity in a world driven by materialism. The story centres on the death of a man caught between two clashing villages and uses this event to probe the unsettling reality of how human life is often undervalued in the face of financial gain. Through humour and poignant moments, the play invites the audience to reflect on the moral compromises that society makes in the relentless chase for money, leaving a lingering question about what truly matters in life.

As the group presents social issues through comedy, they discuss how, when it comes to comedy, timing is everything. Sriharsha Siddireddi, who plays the editor in Kagitam Padava, explains, “Comedy works on a subconscious level. It’s like watching a movie in a language you don’t know — you might not get the technical parts, but your brain still knows what’s funny.” Unlike emotional dramas that can take their time, comedy is about quick moments that leave a lasting impact. “Everyone comes to the theatre with their mindset, so we just hope that one of the three plays sticks with them and makes them think,” Rathna Shekar shares, as Samhaara Theatre Group hopes their performances spark something meaningful in their audiences.

Tickets at Rs 100. September 8, 7.30 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar