Shudrka brings this classic adaptation to life and presents social issues through comedy

Beyond the wall is a garden that thaws and thrives when a cold-hearted giant learns to open its door. Rakshashodi Thota by Shudrka Hyderabad is bringing a poignant take on Oscar Wilde’s The Selfish Giant. Set against the backdrop of India’s metropolitan cities, where land grabbers threaten public spaces, the play offers a commentary on contemporary social issues through a classic tale.

It begins in a park and paints a visual of pure childlike joy to set the show’s tone. But as the story progresses and a selfish giant drives the children away from the park, nature takes revenge by leading to a harsh, eternal winter and fog in a garden that was filled with blooms.

At the heart of the story, Rakshashodi Thota dives deep into the consequences of losing such crucial public spaces. In metropolitan areas where land is often snatched away, the play shows how this affects children and the elderly. “Where will the children play if there are no parks, and what will the children do if they do not play?” comments the director, Swapan Mondal.

As a musical adaptation, the score of the play is used to add depth to the physical acting. The group’s perspective on music is based on movement. “Vibration is used in our play either lyrically or in a choppy way. Sometimes the sound becomes music and sometimes it remains as noise,” explains Swapan. In scenes where the physical acting emulates the behaviour of children, the noisiness of youth layers onto the experience.

Following closely to the nature of the story, the creative process used is highly imaginative. For instance, if a scene depicts a crying wall, the actors try to consider how an inanimate object could express emotion. This imaginative approach helps in creating a sense of wonder that weaves throughout the play.

Rakshashodi Thota has been performed multiple times and has evolved with each performance. When asked about the difference in the perception of the story over the years, Swapan says, “Perspective changes with every performance, realisation, and time; hence, every show feels like a new story.”

Tickets at Rs 100. September 7, 8 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar