Short+Sweet South Theatre Festival celebrates its 10th edition with a vibrant mix of talent and creativity, highlighting the power of brevity

As the festival enters Week 2, there is a lot to look forward to. Stories of deceit, love, greed; thrillers, dramas and comedies, all packed in with 10 wildcards as icing on the cake, it’s the best time for theatre enthusiasts in the city. And as Mrityunjay puts it, “No matter who wins, it feels like a personal win for each one of us.”

Festival director Meera Krishnan adds, “There are lots of new faces, new directors, new writers we have this time. Some who have acted in the previous editions, are now donning the director’s hat. Another big difference I see is how participants are adapting international scripts for local audiences. Earlier, they would just take the script as it is and that can make the audience feel very disconnected, but now I see an effort being made to add relevant changes to the stories.”

The festival does not end at Week 2, of course. As it advances to Week 3, and eventually to the finals, it unravels more exciting plots, that showcase extraordinary talent of telling stories in just 10 minutes. Like we said at the start, 10 is special.

Week 2 & wildcards

The Last Command

Synopsis: A war drama where a wounded British officer and a young German solider clash in a tunnel.

She/Her

Synopsis: How does a transgender person feel before and after surgery?

Sugar Daddy

Synopsis: A 65-year-old man faces a chance encounter that changes the life... of his son.

Drama Queens

Synopsis: Kavitha and Sudha, lost in their daydreams, face a tough choice that forces them to confront reality.

Anarkali

Synopsis: Secretly exiled by king Akbar, Anarkali lives in a place away from the tugs of her forbidden love.

1% love

Synopsis: Love, loss, and a glimpse into the future collide in a heart-wrenching tale of choices and destiny.

Back to Our Eventful Lives

Synopsis: A group of three men who are discussing to do a theatre play after a curfew has ended.

Ezhavu

Synopsis: An end paves the way for fresh beginnings in a married woman’s self-abnegating life.

Life Opener

Synopsis: Macrina recounts a fatal fight outside her office, confronting the chilling similarity between the murder weapon and her own letter opener.

Wildcards

Wheels of Fortune Reversed

Synopsis: Vairava challenges death to a game of chess.

How to live your life like a Bomb Disposal Expen

Synopsis: An experienced hand leads a new recruit into diffusing a ticking time bomb. Will they pull it off?

Grimm and Bear It

Synopsis: Wronged for centuries by the Brothers Grimm and Walt Disney, a stepmother reveals her true story.

Solladhey Yaarum Kettaal

Synopsis: Raja, a thief escapes from the cops, hides in a hospital, and is forced to pretend to be a doctor.

Brain Freeze

Synopsis: Emma Irudhayaraj reclaims her deceased father’s head from a lab, only to discover he isn’t dead.

One Rose and a Hundred More

Synopsis: A Navy admiral bearing a grave news accidently meets with the wife of his martyred Commander.

On the American Roads

Synopsis: When an Indian pregnant woman unexpectedly goes into labor on an American road...

White Noise

Synopsis: Catch Ananya Vishwanathan, smack in the middle of a quarter-life crisis.

Break-Up

Synopsis: Two young lovers in a live-in relationship, decide to break up. But is there a better way out?

When Killer Animals go Nuts

Synopsis: Life is not always about impressing people, it requires a moment to attract and begin life.

Week 2: September 19-22, 7 pm.

Wildcards: September 21-22, 2 pm.

Week 3 & wildcards

Lets Talk Sex

Synopsis: Two Bowerbirds build very different nests to attract a female. Which one does she choose?

Venum Ponnu

Synopsis: Two elderly women come back to their native village after their father’s death. It's not just the house covered in dust but their family history too.

Kadhai thirakadhai vasanam ku muyarchi

Synopsis: Struggle of the 90’s director to convince the 70’s producer for his 20’s son.

A Writer’s Vow

Synopsis: . A tale of love 10 minutes before a wedding and just how easy it is to write a wedding vow when you are a writer.

A Good Person - I fgiurrdsdgiusâr

Synopsis: Do you help the needy because you want to help them or do you do it to make yourself feel better?

Palliya?Paadama?

Synopsis: A metaphoric school that questions lot of sociopolitical conflict works against liberal society.

Enge en Marilyn

Synopsis: The scene starts in a police station where the SI and the head constable are trying to solve a case of Marilyn Monroe Statue Case.

Madhilgal

Synopsis: A widow, swelling in size from bottled-up emotions, has no one to confide in. Will she find someone to help her return to normal?

Mirror Mirror Director:

Sweet Child of Wine

Synopsis: A kidnapping gone so wrong, it’s probably right.

Wildcards

Karu

Synopsis: A journey through the eyes of a new born baby that questions everything she comes across — life, death and everything in between.

Ganapathy Galatta

Synopsis: Two Royals, endless rivalry, one shot at glory. Let the bidding wars begin!

Oh My Baby

Synopsis: A newly engaged couple faces a whirlwind of confusion and tension as they grapple with a possible pregnancy and the mystery of the pregnancy test result.

Woman 101

Synopsis: In a ‘before’ life, where souls are assigned their genders, a rebellious soul insists on being born a woman, believing it’s easier in today’s world. But is that true, or is it just an illusion?

The Pickup

Synopsis: Two strangers meet by chance on Valentine’s, and the encounter takes a turn neither of them saw coming.

Thiruvilaiyadal

Synopsis: The lord of death isn’t happy with the Supreme. What unfolds is a series of events that humble him.

Kurinji

Synopsis: The story follows a couple from the Kuravar community in Tamil Nadu’s hills, shedding light on the threats they face from development as their natural habitat and indigenous rights are gradually stripped away.

Paazl Packet

Synopsis: Kamesh, a college student, and Ganesh, a provisional store employee, gets into a quarrel over a packet of milk where both of them are ethically correct . So they seek help from police.

Fairy Tale Session

Director: Abrina G ; Writer: Abrina G

Synopsis: Julie and Cindy reflect on their failed relationships and the complexities of love, reminding us that pain doesn’t define us; it’s our capacity to love and grow that truly matters.

Week 3: September 26-29, 7 pm.

Wildcards: September 28-29, 2 pm.

Tickets at INR 250.

Available online & at the venue.

At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain