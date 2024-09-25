Starry stage presence

With the aim of creating a national-level theatre festival, the organisers hope to explore theatre in different parts of the country. Ruchi Bhargava, convenor of the festival, says, “It is about taking theatre to different parts of India. Jairangam stands for Jaipur Rang Mahotsav. It started 12 years ago and for the last three years, we have been taking Jairangam to other cities in India besides Jaipur. The idea behind this thought is to have a cultural exchange to get to know people who are into theatre from different cities, as well as watch their works.”