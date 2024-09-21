Shabana Azmi to celebrate 50 years in cinema with live performance at Delhi Theatre Festival

Shabana Azmi, one of India's most revered actresses, is celebrating 50 years in the entertainment industry with a special performance at the Delhi Theatre Festival (DTF). Renowned for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, Shabana has been a trailblazer, known for her powerful performances and commitment to socially conscious roles. Her presence at DTF adds a layer of grandeur to this year's event, which promises an unforgettable theatrical showcase.
The Delhi Theatre Festival, now in its fifth season, has earned a reputation as one of the country's premier cultural events. This year's edition is set to feature seven compelling stories, brought to life by an extraordinary ensemble of actors. Alongside Shabana, stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak will also grace the stage, making this a star-studded affair.
Despite her vast success in films, Shabana Azmi has always held theatre close to her heart. Her return to the stage is a reminder of her deep-rooted connection to live performance, which she has continued to pursue throughout her career. This live showcase at DTF is not only a tribute to her 50-year journey but also a testament to her unwavering passion for the craft.
For fans and theatre enthusiasts, Shabana’s performance is one of the festival's most anticipated highlights. As she celebrates this monumental milestone, her ability to inspire audiences remains undiminished, making the 2024 Delhi Theatre Festival an event not to be missed.