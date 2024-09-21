Kareena Kapoor Khan’s game-changing firsts: 25 years of reinventing stardom

Kareena’s foray into the world of streaming came with the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan. The film follows the journey of Maya D'Souza, a single mother caught in a web of crime after killing her ex-husband. The character, layered and complex, was a perfect fit for Kareena’s debut in OTT. The story delves into themes of love, betrayal and redemption, with her character standing at the center of it all. It’s a thrilling testament to Kareena’s ability to carry emotionally intense roles in new-age platforms.