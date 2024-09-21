Kareena Kapoor Khan’s game-changing firsts: 25 years of reinventing stardom

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a name synonymous with charisma and talent, celebrates 25 years in the film industry this year. Her journey has been nothing short of iconic, packed with memorable performances, groundbreaking roles and countless firsts. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some of the most pivotal moments in her career—highlighting her versatility, drive and ability to adapt to new challenges.
Kareena’s debut in Bollywood, Refugee, directed by J.P. Dutta, laid the foundation for her illustrious career. Starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena played Nazneen, a character who falls in love amidst the turmoil of the Indo-Pakistani conflict. The film showcased her potential right from the start, earning her the Filmfare Best Female Debut award. Her performance in Refugee is still remembered as a stunning debut that marked the arrival of a future legend.
Drawing from her personal journey of motherhood, Kareena wrote Pregnancy Bible, her first audiobook on Audible. In this candid and honest guide, Kareena opens up about her experiences during pregnancy, offering advice on nutrition, exercise and mental health. By sharing trimester-wise tips, newborn care guidance and personal anecdotes, she creates an intimate, relatable experience for expectant mothers. Her signature authenticity shines through, making her a trusted voice for many.
Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in the audio medium with Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow (Hindi Edition) on Audible. Lending her voice to Helen Black, aka Black Widow, Kareena stepped into the world of podcasting, showcasing her ability to adapt to different forms of storytelling. Set in a dystopian future, this compelling series explores themes of loss, redemption and hope. Through her portrayal of a mysterious character hiding her true identity, Kareena adds yet another feather to her cap with her seamless transition to voice acting.
Kareena’s foray into the world of streaming came with the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan. The film follows the journey of Maya D'Souza, a single mother caught in a web of crime after killing her ex-husband. The character, layered and complex, was a perfect fit for Kareena’s debut in OTT. The story delves into themes of love, betrayal and redemption, with her character standing at the center of it all. It’s a thrilling testament to Kareena’s ability to carry emotionally intense roles in new-age platforms.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first production venture, The Buckingham Murders, premiered at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival. Stepping into the shoes of producer and lead actor, Kareena portrays Jasmeet ‘Jazz’ Bhamra, a grieving British-Indian detective investigating the murder of a child. The film touches on immigration, prejudice and grief, revealing a more nuanced and introspective side of Kareena as both an actor and a producer. This milestone marks her evolution into a powerhouse both on and off-screen.