Five reasons why Aadyam Theatre’s Saanp Seedhi will have you gripped

Aadyam Theatre's seventh season continues to enchant audiences and their latest show Saanp Seedhi will prove to provide a thrilling ride. This version of the Tony Award-winning play Sleuth with Kumud Mishra and Sumeet Vyas has already drawn praise and is all for a return in Mumbai at Tata Theatre NCPA in April. Below are five irresistible reasons why you can't miss it.

Aadyam Theatre’s Saanp Seedhi to have a show in Mumbai this month

Saanp Seedhi first explores the complex world of human psychological warfare. Kumud and Sumeet bring their characters to life with authenticity that is compelling. Kumud is Anil Wadhwa a flamboyant director while Sumeet is Mayank Tiwari a seemingly straightforward architect. The play skillfully portrays their complicated relationship in the form of a straightforward meeting turning into a struggle of wills desires and deception.

Secondly, the play is a masterful adaptation of Anthony Shaffer's acclaimed Sleuth. Director Shubhrajyoti Barat gives new life to this classic thriller by infusing it with cinematic flair and as a tribute to the pulpy days of Indian cinema. The Goan serene setting adds to the dramatic tension and makes it an exciting theatrical experience.

Thirdly, the cast is impeccable. Kumud Mishra's versatility and Sumeet Vyas's charismatic aura elevate the play to another level. Their performances add a certain depth and nuance to the characters which makes their psychological game completely engrossing. Their established careers in both theatre and film lend themselves well to their stage chemistry.

Fourthly, Saanp Seedhi is a tribute to the pulpy crime genre of Indian cinema. This adds a special layer of intrigue and nostalgia. The figure of Anil Wadhwa as The Crime King represents this period making for an interesting setting for the drama that unfolds.

Lastly this play serves as Shubhrajyoti Barat's entry in the thriller section. His own directorial conception fuses cinematics with playhouse intensity as a spectacle you will be literally sitting on your edge. Coupled with engaging plot top drawer performances and judicious mix of genres Saanp Seedhi is a theater lover's must watch.