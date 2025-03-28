‘Serpent Tongue’ by Theatre Nisha dives into the dangerous cycle of revenge

Vengeance, the serpent at the heart of the Mahabharata’s Adi Parva, rears its head once again in Serpent Tongue. Written by V Balakrishnan, this reimagining of an ancient myth speaks to the heart of human nature and the destructive cycle of revenge that stretches across time. The play delves deeply into the episode of the Sarpa Satra—the sacrificial massacre of snakes—and through its events, it asks: What happens when we are consumed by vengeance?

The play explores how vengeance warps the human soul

Drawing from the original text, Serpent Tongue reinterprets the actions of Janmejaya, Takshaka, and the aftermath of the snake massacre, making them not merely relics of a forgotten age but a living reflection of ourselves. As Balakrishnan notes, “The figures of Janmejaya, Takshaka, and their ilk are not confined to ancient texts—they walk among us still.” Each time we turn a blind eye to evil, we summon them back into existence. In this retelling, vengeance is not just a historical fact but an ever-present force, as real and dangerous as the very breath we take.