‘The Kite Runner’ soars onto the Bengaluru stage: Experience the epic tale of friendship and betrayal live

Pain, friendship, betrayal, guilt and redemption are all the emotions explored in the popular novel The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini. This story about the worst and best of human nature is universal yet simple. While the scale of the story has been witnessed by readers, it is exciting to see that now, Bengaluru will bear witness to a theatrical adaptation of the book.

American playwright Matthew Spangler’s adaptation of the classic has been the backbone of Arena Theatre Production (ATP) 's upcoming staging. Directed by ATP founder Tahera S, this play features local and even international talents portraying various characters.