Experience the magic of Potpourri: A theatrical journey through drama, comedy and social commentary

The final play in the anthology is Gumusumu Gumusumu Guppu Chup, written and directed by Divagar Ravi. This hard-hitting drama takes on caste-based inequality, focusing on how underprivileged communities are denied equal access to natural resources, particularly water. The play’s aim is not to preach but to provoke thought and reflection. “A single line from a previous play inspired me to dive deeper into this issue,” says Divagar. Combining physical movement, music, and strong acting, Gumusumu Gumusumu Guppu Chup aims to present a nuanced look at social injustice, making the audience confront uncomfortable truths while still leaving space for self-reflection. “Like all my works, this is purely experimental,” Divagar adds, inviting the audience to come to their own understanding of the issues at hand.

Potpourri brings together an exciting mix of genres and themes, offering something for everyone. From the warmth of sibling rivalry to the quirks of domestic staff, from the complexities of modern love to hard-hitting social commentary, this anthology promises to be an evening full of surprises, laughter, and deep reflection.

Tickets at INR 350.

April 5, 4 pm & 7 pm.

At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

