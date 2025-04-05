Experience the magic of Potpourri: A theatrical journey through drama, comedy and social commentary

Potpourri is not just another theatrical event—it’s an anthology that promises to be a whirlwind of emotions, offering everything from heartfelt drama to witty comedy, touching love stories to social commentary. A collection of five short plays, Potpourri is set to showcase the immense talent of independent directors, with Poochu’s Productions providing the perfect stage and support for these diverse narratives to come to life. The production team at Poochu’s takes care of the logistics, the lights, and the backstage work, giving the directors the freedom to bring their artistic visions to fruition.
One of the standout plays in this anthology is It’s All Relative, written and directed by Rishika Srinivasan. The play takes a humorous yet poignant look at the complex dynamics between two sisters, Medha and Rini, as they prepare for Diwali. What begins as a trivial disagreement over celebrations escalates into a passionate confrontation, unearthing the deeper voids between them. “I have a sister, and this play draws from real-life conversations and arguments we’ve had,” Rishika shares. The play is peppered with moments that feel both intimate and universal. With her sister playing the role of Medha, the emotions portrayed on stage are raw and deeply authentic. The play, performed in Tanglish, is a feel-good drama—relatable to anyone who has ever experienced sibling rivalry or the sometimes delicate task of understanding someone so close to you.
Shifting gears to Daddy Mummy Veetil Illa, a Tamil play written, directed, and performed by Sai Keerthi Hariharan and Sahana Ganesh, we enter the world of two domestic staff members—a housekeeper and a driver—who find themselves in charge of an empty mansion. The play explores what happens behind closed doors when the homeowners are away, revealing the hidden dynamics between the two characters. “We wanted to explore the lives of people we see every day but never really understand,” says Sai Keerthi. With humour at its core, the play gives us a fresh take on the unseen moments of daily life and will leave you chuckling and reflecting on these otherwise invisible characters.
Next in line is Couples Retreat, a unique blend of marital drama and fantasy, written and directed by Raghavan. This play follows two couples struggling with the complexities of their relationships and therapy. The twist? The couples find themselves in a fantastical scenario where they meet their significant others, but with a twist—they don’t recognise each other. This creates a powerful moment of introspection and self-reflection. “I wanted to explore the space between what could have been and what is,” says Raghavan. With humour, subtle emotions, and a touch of fantasy, Couples Retreat offers a fresh take on relationships in crisis, leaving its audience pondering the possibility of both literal and metaphorical “retreats.”
In Veedu Vangrom Settle Aagrom, a comedic Tamil play directed by Abinaya Radhakrishnan and written by Dinesh Narasimhara, we follow Karthik and Shakthi, a young couple on a mission to find their dream home. However, things take an unexpected turn when they meet Iron Mani, a quirky realtor, who guides them through the process, only for the couple to face unforeseen surprises. “The play is based on a few true stories, and the writing and humour have worked out really well,” Abinaya says. As Karthik and Shakthi pretend to meet the home seller’s expectations, the plot twist keeps the audience on edge, making this play an engaging and hilarious ride.
The final play in the anthology is Gumusumu Gumusumu Guppu Chup, written and directed by Divagar Ravi. This hard-hitting drama takes on caste-based inequality, focusing on how underprivileged communities are denied equal access to natural resources, particularly water. The play’s aim is not to preach but to provoke thought and reflection. “A single line from a previous play inspired me to dive deeper into this issue,” says Divagar. Combining physical movement, music, and strong acting, Gumusumu Gumusumu Guppu Chup aims to present a nuanced look at social injustice, making the audience confront uncomfortable truths while still leaving space for self-reflection. “Like all my works, this is purely experimental,” Divagar adds, inviting the audience to come to their own understanding of the issues at hand.
Potpourri brings together an exciting mix of genres and themes, offering something for everyone. From the warmth of sibling rivalry to the quirks of domestic staff, from the complexities of modern love to hard-hitting social commentary, this anthology promises to be an evening full of surprises, laughter, and deep reflection.
Tickets at INR 350.
April 5, 4 pm & 7 pm.
At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
