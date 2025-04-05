‘Flowers’ by Poochu’s Productions explores the conflict between faith and desire

In a world where the tension between personal desires and societal duties often shapes human behaviour, Flowers by Poochu’s Productions, dives deep into this very conflict. Written by Girish Karnad, this dramatic monologue presents an evocative narrative about a priest torn between his unwavering devotion to God and his growing love for a courtesan. It’s a story that transcends the boundaries of time, addressing not just historical dilemmas but universal questions about faith, morality, and self-understanding.

A tale of forbidden love

What makes Flowers stand out is its unique fusion of theatre, classical music, and dance. Director Denver Anthony Nicholas, who has been keen to explore the depths of Indian theatre, describes how the play immediately captured his interest. “For a while, I had been looking for a piece by an Indian playwright, and when I read Flowers, I was drawn to its script and what it was trying to convey. It resonated with me on many levels.”