‘Flowers’ by Poochu’s Productions explores the conflict between faith and desire

In a world where the tension between personal desires and societal duties often shapes human behaviour, Flowers by Poochu’s Productions, dives deep into this very conflict. Written by Girish Karnad, this dramatic monologue presents an evocative narrative about a priest torn between his unwavering devotion to God and his growing love for a courtesan. It’s a story that transcends the boundaries of time, addressing not just historical dilemmas but universal questions about faith, morality, and self-understanding.
What makes Flowers stand out is its unique fusion of theatre, classical music, and dance. Director Denver Anthony Nicholas, who has been keen to explore the depths of Indian theatre, describes how the play immediately captured his interest. “For a while, I had been looking for a piece by an Indian playwright, and when I read Flowers, I was drawn to its script and what it was trying to convey. It resonated with me on many levels.”
Best known for his work with Western music, Denver found this production a refreshing challenge. “Even though the play involves music and dance, it’s a completely different genre from what I’m accustomed to. Working with classical Indian music and dance has been a fascinating journey,” he admits. The integration of Carnatic vocals, live violin, mridangam, and traditional dance brings the story to life in a way that pure dialogue alone could not.
The play’s central character, the conflicted priest, is portrayed by TM Karthik, who offers a deeper perspective on the nature of his role. “Although it’s a monologue, I don’t see it that way,” Karthik says. “The music, the dancers—they are as much a part of this performance as I am. It’s a collective experience.” The performance includes the talented Srividya Vadalamani on vocals, Purva Dhanashree Cotah on the violin, and S Kavichelvan on the mridangam, whose contributions form the emotional heartbeat of the play. The role of dance is pivotal, too, with Rasika Rajagopalan’s choreography reflecting the priest’s inner turmoil and spiritual crisis. “The dance isn’t just an aesthetic addition, it enhances the emotional depth,” Karthik adds, acknowledging Rasika’s crucial role.
The play, which explores deep philosophical questions about self-belief and morality, becomes a powerful reflection on faith and conscience. Karthik likens the experience to a meditation: “It’s a conversation to yourself while speaking to God. It makes you question, ‘Am I talking to the God within or the God outside?’”
For Denver, the most captivating aspect of Flowers is its ability to evoke questions of right and wrong, not through a moral framework, but through the raw vulnerability of the priest’s internal struggle. “The play has no clear moral conclusion,” he explains, “but it opens up a space for the audience to think about their own beliefs and what their conscience tells them.”
Tickets start at INR 350.
April 6, 4 pm & 7 pm.
At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain