Meet Gunduraju: The ninth-gen puppeteer keeping Karnataka’s Togalu Gombeyatta alive

Togalu Gombeyatta, or “leather doll play” in Kannada, is a traditional shadow puppetry form from Karnataka, where handmade leather puppets bring epics and folktales to life. As this ancient art form fades into obscurity, Gunduraju, a ninth-generation puppeteer from Hoovinahalli, Karnataka, is committed to keeping his 200-year-old family legacy alive. At the second edition of Puppetoscope, an international puppet film festival curated by the Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust in Delhi, he and and his family performed a condensed, nine-hour version of the Ramayana—from Panchavati to the climactic war—just ahead of Ram Navami.

Gunduraju was just five when his training started. “I would sit with my mother during shows and my father would encourage me to say and sing my lines.” At 66, he still performs—now alongside his son and grandson. Drawing from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and other mythological texts, his performances once brought life to temple fairs across Karnataka. “In my childhood, every village had a show. Every temple fair had puppetry. Every day, there was something happening,” he says. While the tradition has thinned out, Gunduraju has found ways to keep it relevant.

Each puppet is made at home using goat leather. “We take raw leather, clean it, and treat it until it feels like plastic. Then we draw the outlines, colour them, and bring them to life,” he explains. “We have to make the puppets ourselves—you can’t find them anywhere else.” Traditionally, deer skin was used, but as times changed, goat leather became more accessible.