On World Theatre Day, explore the past, present and future of theatre in Bengal with three legendary artistes

Theatre now

Modern-day Bengali theatre blends tradition with innovation, exploring social, political, and personal themes with realism and artistic expression. Actor Biswajit Das says, “Theatre used to be a medium to spread awareness and shape public opinions, but now it has also become partially commercial and intellectual.” He reflects on his research on theatre, “During the pandemic, public theatre moved from stages to roofs, drawing rooms, and small spaces, presented to a limited audience. I named this transition of public theatre ‘Pocket Theatre’.” Theatre versus cinema Theatre thrives on live performances and raw emotions, while cinema captures realism through visuals, editing, and intricate storytelling techniques. Sabyasachi mentions, “Silver screen is an easier medium to perform, but you do not really get time to rehearse, though you have takes and retakes until you get to deliver well. For stage productions, you get plenty of time to rehearse, but once the curtains are up, you cannot stop midway. It is the instant reaction of the audience that gives you the impetus to perform better. Theatre appeals to me more than films. Unlike cinema’s grand visuals, theatre relies on imagination. When a performer says, “Look, the sky is so blue,” the audience wouldn’t see it—they’d believe it through acting, lighting, and sound.”