This World Theatre Day, we shine a spotlight on the dynamic evolution of theatre in the Hyderabad

While there are multiple English theatre groups, regional theatre is just picking pace. companies who want to encourage the folk forms and regional literature are slowly on the rise, and are making a mark in the scene. Shudrka, one such theatre group, is known for its regional adaptations to make classic tales more relatable. They take the plays of eminent playwrights from across the world, and either rewrite it in Telugu adapting folk formats, or present the original version of it in regional languages.

One such play, Dora, written and directed by Swapan Mondal is an adaptation of the stories of the Spanish novel Don Quixote by Miguel De Cervantes. “This play is presented in the format of an Oggu Katha, a folk form of theatre from Telangana, originally performed in praise of gods,” says Swapan Mondal, the director.

Another interesting play presented by Shudrka is Oka Anokha Roopkatha Chalk Circle, a multilingual adaptation of The Caucasian Chalk Circle by the German playwright Bertolt Brecht. as the title suggests, this drama is performed in Telugu, Bengali, Hindi and English simultaneously.