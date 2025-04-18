‘Salma Deewani’, a solo play, is a satirical take on the lives of married women

While the Hyderabad theatre scene loves adapting plays in Telugu, very few take the Nizami heritage into account. Salma Deewani — an original play in Dakhni — makes its way back to the stage. The play tells the story of a woman and her struggles with life: the challenges of early marriage, lack of education, her relationship with society at large, and her unfulfilled desires.

Salma Deewani explores how little we know of each other

Salma Deewani is a light-hearted take on life, presented through a narrative set over the course of a single day. One Sunday morning, as Salma’s children are already awake and out playing, her beautiful dream is interrupted by the milkman. This triggers the part of her that is struggling with life in her husband’s absence, and kickstarts a rollercoaster of banter, bickering, and frustration. The rant is interrupted by a phone call from her husband in the Gulf, who mentions an opportunity to meet her idol, Salman Khan.

Bhagyashree Tarke — the director, writer, and actor — drew inspiration from her observations of the women around her in the Old City. “Their lives, which seem mundane on the surface, are also fascinating, complex, and humorous at the same time. The adulation and love these women have for Salman Khan is a phenomenon that amused and inspired me,” she explains.