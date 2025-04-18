‘Salma Deewani’, a solo play, is a satirical take on the lives of married women

While the Hyderabad theatre scene loves adapting plays in Telugu, very few take the Nizami heritage into account. Salma Deewani — an original play in Dakhni — makes its way back to the stage. The play tells the story of a woman and her struggles with life: the challenges of early marriage, lack of education, her relationship with society at large, and her unfulfilled desires.
Salma Deewani is a light-hearted take on life, presented through a narrative set over the course of a single day. One Sunday morning, as Salma’s children are already awake and out playing, her beautiful dream is interrupted by the milkman. This triggers the part of her that is struggling with life in her husband’s absence, and kickstarts a rollercoaster of banter, bickering, and frustration. The rant is interrupted by a phone call from her husband in the Gulf, who mentions an opportunity to meet her idol, Salman Khan.
Bhagyashree Tarke — the director, writer, and actor — drew inspiration from her observations of the women around her in the Old City. “Their lives, which seem mundane on the surface, are also fascinating, complex, and humorous at the same time. The adulation and love these women have for Salman Khan is a phenomenon that amused and inspired me,” she explains.
The character of Salma represents a wide gamut of women across several communities whose husbands live abroad to earn a livelihood, while the women manage the household alone. The play is a satire on the difficulties of early marriage, loneliness, fan obsession, and ignorance.
Reflecting on her process of directing and acting simultaneously, Bhagyashree shares that not being able to watch how the play is shaping can be challenging. With her family as her first audience, her brother would take notes on changes and improvisations for her to work on. Although being the writer and actor gave her the freedom to make changes, “the key is to stay detached from the script as a director and performer and move in favour of making an honest and less self-indulgent piece.” While she admits that performing solo can feel lonely at times — especially backstage — she breaks the fourth wall, interacts with the audience, and feeds off their energy.
An interesting aspect of the production design is a Salman Khan poster in the background, alongside short clips from Maine Pyaar Kiya. “The choice came very naturally to me because I was named after the release of that film, after the actor Bhagyashree,” she says.
Salma Deewani explores how little we know of each other, how we find ways to cope, the consequences of our choices, and how we find joy in the smallest of things. The dialect adds a satirical tone, making it relatable for everyone — especially women.
Tickets at INR 500.
April 19, 8 pm.
At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Serilimgampally.
