This collection of short plays challenges the audience to confront raw emotions and personal dilemmas

Named after the vibrant flower known for its striking hues and layered beauty, Bougainvillea is a collection of three short plays that explore the wide spectrum of human emotions.

Staged sequentially, each play offers a unique narrative and tone

“We chose the name Bougainvillea because the stories are like the flower — vivid, expressive, and diverse,” explains Mahipal Baid, the director. “Each piece is a short play, exploring a different emotional space.”

The first play, The Would Be Playwright, follows the encounter between an aspiring writer and an acclaimed journalist and essayist. Set in a detailed study room filled with office furniture and soft seating, the play unfolds as an unexpected, layered exchange between power and vulnerability.

The second play, Ittefaq, shifts both language and mood. Performed in Hindi and set in a bustling coffee shop, it captures the emotional tension between a couple questioning their relationship. “It’s a story of a dilemma — to love or not to love,” the creator shares. With a simple yet evocative café setup, the scene is designed to feel familiar and intimate.