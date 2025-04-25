This collection of short plays challenges the audience to confront raw emotions and personal dilemmas

Named after the vibrant flower known for its striking hues and layered beauty, Bougainvillea is a collection of three short plays that explore the wide spectrum of human emotions.
“We chose the name Bougainvillea because the stories are like the flower — vivid, expressive, and diverse,” explains Mahipal Baid, the director. “Each piece is a short play, exploring a different emotional space.”
The first play, The Would Be Playwright, follows the encounter between an aspiring writer and an acclaimed journalist and essayist. Set in a detailed study room filled with office furniture and soft seating, the play unfolds as an unexpected, layered exchange between power and vulnerability.
The second play, Ittefaq, shifts both language and mood. Performed in Hindi and set in a bustling coffee shop, it captures the emotional tension between a couple questioning their relationship. “It’s a story of a dilemma — to love or not to love,” the creator shares. With a simple yet evocative café setup, the scene is designed to feel familiar and intimate.
The final story, Number 22, is a stark English-language piece about four people held captive in a dark, bare room — with no explanation as to why they are there. The minimal set reflects the mystery and intensity of the plot. “It’s a narrative that leaves much open to interpretation,” Mahipal says.
While the plays are not connected by plot, they are united by their emotional honesty. “There is no common thread in terms of storyline, but all three stories tap into emotions we often avoid confronting,” Mahipal notes. The first and the third plays have an unexpected element, while the second play offer a more emotional exploration.
Unlike much of the theatre currently staged inHyderabad which tend to lean toward established comedies or loud, exaggerated performances — Bougainvillea offers something quieter yet more profound. “We’re not going over the top but rather going into the minds and souls of the characters,” shares Mahipal.
At the end of the day, Bougainvillea aims to entertain, provoke thought, and leave its audience with something to reflect upon long after the lights go out.
Tickets at Rs. 250. April 26, 6.30 pm. At Rangabhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle.
