This play transforms figures of the past into deeply relatable individuals through movement and improvisation

Experimental theatre is a genre that challenges convention, breaking away from structured scripts and predictable narratives. It thrives on spontaneity, using improvisation, physical movement, and unconventional staging to create performances that feel organic and alive. This approach fosters a deep connection between the performers and their material, allowing stories to unfold in ways that are fluid, unexpected, and immersive.

This spirit of artistic exploration takes centre-stage with Surge Theatre Collective’s latest production, Penumbra. An ensemble-driven piece, Penumbra delves into the human side of Indian freedom fighters — figures often reduced to mere political icons. By shifting the focus beyond their historical contributions, the play brings to light their personal struggles, emotions, and aspirations, making history feel intimate and deeply relatable.

To showcase this perspective, the group decided to explore these stories through a dynamic and evolving creative process. “Unlike traditional plays with a fixed script, we use improvisation as a core tool,” explains Ravi Kumar Pathak, the play’s director. “We weave together ideas and themes through physical movement and unconventional performance techniques, allowing the narrative to develop organically.”

Rehearsals are an ongoing process of trial and discovery. The team improvises around key themes, sometimes using historical texts or incidents as starting points. These raw improvisations are then refined and shaped into the final performance. “Each rehearsal brings something new to the table, making every show a unique experience,” Ravi adds.