The play ‘Bag Dancing’ depicts the idea of dealing with emotional difficulties

Bag Dancing is a play that focuses on two characters — Imelda, a woman who carries her entire life in bags and Neville, a young worker at a homeless shelter who has built a wall around himself. As their journeys intersect, they realise the need to share their story with the world as they unpack their bags. Director Ujwala Rao shares her inspiration, challenges and the experience she has envisioned for the audience.
What is the story behind the title, Bag Dancing?
The story is about two people, Imelda, a homeless woman who travels from one place to another and carries a lot of bags; and Neville, a friend she makes on her journey. They realise that they have stories to share with each other and the rest of the world and therefore they go on a journey sharing stories, unpacking their bags.
What were the challenges faced during the production?
One main challenge is that it is pretty European in its context. We found it difficult to connect it to the Indian audience in terms of cultural references and some jokes. We had to work on them to get them to land as intended.
How have you depicted psychological themes like displacement and mental illness in the play?
The form that the play follows is that of storytelling and sharing. So, themes of displacement or mental health are all dealt with in stories. The characters, as people who do not have access to a lot of stuff, use what is around them to tell stories of things that have happened to them over the years. But it does not leave people with a sense of hopelessness, instead giving them hope about what they can do.
What is the experience that you have envisioned for the audience?
So far, the response has been that they’ve been moved emotionally. They feel seen and hope that there are spaces that can be created where they can share a bit of themselves. But we hope the play also makes them ask a few questions about authority and what it does to us and our mental health.
INR 250. April 26, 3.30pm & 7.30pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
