The play ‘Bag Dancing’ depicts the idea of dealing with emotional difficulties

What is the story behind the title, Bag Dancing?

The story is about two people, Imelda, a homeless woman who travels from one place to another and carries a lot of bags; and Neville, a friend she makes on her journey. They realise that they have stories to share with each other and the rest of the world and therefore they go on a journey sharing stories, unpacking their bags.

What were the challenges faced during the production?

One main challenge is that it is pretty European in its context. We found it difficult to connect it to the Indian audience in terms of cultural references and some jokes. We had to work on them to get them to land as intended.