A performance where the lines are written in muscle, memory, and air

A devised, non-verbal performance by Our Theatre Collective, IT IS YOU, dares to find out a question rarely pondered. What happens when language is stripped away and all that remains is the body, the breath, and the space between two people?

Directed and performed by Vivek Vijayakumaran and Pangambam Tyson Meitei, the work resists easy definitions

Rooted in Kudiyattam, Kalakshetra and beyond, it carries within it the weight of tradition, resulting in a deeply physical, almost ritualistic performance exploring themes of interdependence, resistance to systems, and the quiet devastation of the climate crisis.

“This is a story we wanted to tell without spoken language, so it doesn’t point to very clear identity markings or cultural locations,” says Vivek, who also conceptualised and wrote the piece. “We believe it’s a universal story. A participatory performance that allows the audience to interpret and feel their subjectivities run through the play.”

The play is the product of a two-and-a-half-year journey. It began with a cast of eight and a scripted approach, before being distilled down to two performers and reimagined entirely. “Tyson and I developed this version together. It was received extremely well in Kalakshetra, Bangalore and now we’re bringing it to Chennai,” Vivek adds.

For Tyson, a long-time performer with the legendary Kalakshetra Manipur, this collaboration has been both personal and expansive. “There are no words in the performance, but there are multiple lines in the mind,” he explains. His movements are shaped by an embodied masculinity, grounded in the rigour of his training. “There is a particular quality of movement that we arrived at for my character, which largely leans on a very rigid and masculine way of moving. This quality is what helped anchor my role.”

When asked how does one navigate emotional shifts without the crutch of dialogue, he says,“I rely more on instinct and sensation within the bounds of the set narrative. It’s not about listening. It’s about feeling.”