Shweta Tripathi champions year-round Pride with nationwide tour of ‘Cock’

“This play is very close to my heart,” says Shweta. “Pride, as a theme or a subject, is not limited to a specific date on the calendar. Being an ally entails showing up every day. Queer stories are not seasonal; rather, they are human tales that should be recognised, valued, and celebrated all year long. As an artist, I feel a deep responsibility to reflect the diversity of the world we live in. And it is for this reason that we are dedicated to taking our play Cock to more cities and towns across India. I’m thrilled to be continuing discussions with new audiences as we negotiate an extension of the play’s run through 2025 and into 2026,” Shweta shares.

While touring with Cock is going to keep her busy, Shweta is also looking forward to make her debut film as a producer, which again touches upon the subject of queer love. Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, starring Tillotama Shome, is a touching love story about queer relationships, which will continue to explore narratives that are sometimes underrepresented in popular storytelling.

Needless to say, Shweta Tripathi has always selected roles and initiatives that challenge conventions and spark debate, whether it is addressing mental health, gender expectations, or, most recently, highlighting LGBTQ+ experiences. Her courageous storytelling continues to make room for voices that need to be heard.