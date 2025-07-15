Shweta Tripathi’s maiden film as producer, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan to star Tillotama Shome

Earlier this year, Shweta had offered a glimpse into her production debut, revealing that it would center on a queer narrative. With Tillotama now attached, the project takes on a richer emotional texture—one rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a desire to tell stories that matter.

This cinematic endeavour follows in the wake of the success of Cock, Shweta’s previous foray into queer storytelling—a stage production that garnered widespread acclaim for its raw, unfiltered portrayal of identity, desire, and love. Buoyed by the audience's powerful response, Shweta is now setting her sights on the silver screen to expand the impact of her storytelling.

Reflecting on this momentous collaboration, Shweta shares, “This film is very close to my heart — not just because it’s my first as a producer, but because of what it stands for. Queer love stories deserve to be told with honesty, beauty, and nuance. Having Tillotama on board makes this even more special. She’s not just a phenomenal actor, she’s also someone I deeply admire and trust. We’ve been wanting to work together for a long time, and I can’t think of a better project to begin this journey with.”

With Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, Shweta aims to shine a spotlight on stories too often left in the margins—stories that are tender, transformative, and deeply human. As anticipation builds, more details about the film’s cast, title treatment, and release will be revealed in the coming months.