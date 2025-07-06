Birthday girl Shweta Tripathi’s daring jewellery: A masterclass in fashion and heritage

July 6 isn’t just Shweta Tripathi’s birthday—it’s a reason to celebrate one of Bollywood’s most fearless fashion chameleons. Known for her daring screen choices and eclectic fashion sense, Shweta wears jewellery like a second skin—bold, expressive, and unapologetically personal.
Her Instagram feed is a curated gallery of sparkle, tradition, and statement-making swagger. Whether it’s heirloom heritage or gemstone glam, she treats every piece like a mood board—and every outfit like a canvas.
Let’s unwrap five of her most iconic jewellery moments—each one a masterclass in turning accessories into attitude.
Think cinematic grandeur with a twist of tradition. In a regal studio shoot, Shweta stuns in a bridal lehenga, but it’s the jewellery that does the talking—opulent polki chandbalis and a multi-layered kundan choker dripping with old-world charm. It’s bridal, but make it editorial. The intricate detailing frames her neckline like a royal painting, while the oversized earrings bring just the right amount of drama. This is heritage jewellery reborn under studio lights.
Captured in a vibrant ghagra-choli from her Battatawada series, Shweta dances into our hearts with bold stone-studded jhumkas and a kaleidoscope of bangles. Every twirl, every shimmer, speaks of celebration. The look is a perfect cocktail of nostalgia and mischief—like Holi in motion, where the accessories do more than complement; they celebrate.
Minimalist in silhouette, maximalist in mood—Shweta’s look featuring emerald drop earrings and a fresh gajra-tied bun is elegance personified. Paired with a soft white traditional outfit, the green stones pop like monsoon leaves against marble. The harmony between earthy gemstones and fragrant jasmine elevates the look into something almost poetic—quiet luxury rooted in nature.
She calls it a sari from her mother-in-law’s wardrobe, but Shweta spins it into a contemporary heirloom tale. Draped with reverence and styled with a sharp blouse, sindoor, and a vintage kundan set, the look is a bridge between eras. The necklace is a storyteller. It whispers of past lives, passed down through generations, yet worn with the defiance of a modern muse. It’s not just style—it’s sentiment wrapped in shine.
Draped in a dreamy pastel sari, Shweta turns to a pearl-kundan necklace that strikes the perfect balance between grace and grandeur. The strands of pearls cascade softly, while the kundan adds just the right amount of royal shimmer. It’s the kind of look that doesn’t beg for attention—it earns it. Understated, but unforgettable.
A style that speaks volumes
Shweta Tripathi doesn’t just wear jewellery—she lives in it. Each piece tells a story, each look carries a statement. From ancestral heirlooms to bold contemporary designs, her jewellery isn’t mere adornment—it’s identity, heritage, and art in motion.
Here’s to the fearless fashion icon who’s never afraid to sparkle a little louder.