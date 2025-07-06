Birthday girl Shweta Tripathi’s daring jewellery: A masterclass in fashion and heritage

July 6 isn’t just Shweta Tripathi’s birthday—it’s a reason to celebrate one of Bollywood’s most fearless fashion chameleons. Known for her daring screen choices and eclectic fashion sense, Shweta wears jewellery like a second skin—bold, expressive, and unapologetically personal.

All that glitters is Shweta Tripathi: A birthday tribute in jewels

Her Instagram feed is a curated gallery of sparkle, tradition, and statement-making swagger. Whether it’s heirloom heritage or gemstone glam, she treats every piece like a mood board—and every outfit like a canvas.

Let’s unwrap five of her most iconic jewellery moments—each one a masterclass in turning accessories into attitude.