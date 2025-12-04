Roysten Abel’s The Manganiyar Seduction returns to Delhi on December 13

The idea for the show began when Abel was travelling in Spain for another production with street performers, including two Manganiyar musicians. The Manganiyars, a community of hereditary and folk musicians from Rajasthan’s Thar desert, carry centuries-old traditions of devotional and celebratory music. Once royal court musicians, today they are invited to perform at weddings, harvest festivals, and community gatherings.

“Seduced” by their sound, Abel returned to India looking for a way to transform what he had experienced into performance, and what emerged was, as he calls it, a “scratch version” of The Manganiyar Seduction. Abel sensed its potential from the beginning. Grounded in the folk traditions of the Manganiyar, it was built to travel. “I knew it was something unique,” he says. “I thought it would travel, but I never imagined it would travel for almost 20 years.”

Since then, the show has crossed continents — from America, where he staged the performance more than 30 times to teary-eyed audience, to Dammam in Saudia Arabia, where he recalls the crew being swarmed for selfies.