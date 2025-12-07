Thinnai 2.0 returns with powerful voices, fresh formats and stories shaped by the city’s lived realities

Rarely in our concrete jungle do public and private meet. Towering compound walls and inward-facing plots have replaced the old structures that fostered communal life, including the thinnai, a space where stories once flowed freely from doorstep to doorstep.

From humour to hard truths, a new season of doorstep theatre explores safety, consent, identity and resilience

For Arun, who is presenting Oor Thalaivar, the format itself is what makes the experience human. “The Tamil thinnai has long been a familiar corner of community life. Thinnai 2.0 carries that essence forward. It transforms the thinnai into a warm and human-scaled space for performance and shared experience.”

Rajnish arrives with Subham, a play that uses humour to ease the audience into a conversation many still struggle to name. “Urban life often moves fast, but the idea of a thinnai has always been about slowing down and paying attention. With our play, we wanted to bring to the thinnai subjects that are usually never spoken about in that space. We’re taking conversations that are often treated as taboo or too sensitive for a typical thinnai, creating an abstract thinnai where these difficult opinions can finally be voiced openly.”

He adds that the performance hopes to spark layered dialogue. “We want people to question the ideas they’ve grown up with, especially the normalization of verbal, domestic and sexual abuse, and the expectations placed on women in the name of womanhood. Politically, we hope it adds to the conversation around the legality of marital rape in India. Artistically, we want people to see that sensitive topics can be explored with care, nuance and collaboration.”