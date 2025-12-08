The La Scala season: Why Milan’s opera calendar is a global cultural event

So big and influential the La Scala season is, the highlight of it all is therefore its length. The season lasts from December to late spring or early summer and presents a very carefully curated selection of opera premieres, ballet productions, orchestral concerts and recitals. Each programme intends to serve both as a representation of the timeless classics from the old repertoire and also offer the audience the contemporary interpretations of those works.

In fact, the season is even more than just a series of theatrical performances as it constitutes the very essence of Milan's cultural DNA. Most of the time, political leaders, people from the world of arts and culture and international guests attend La Scala season opening night, and therefore the theatre is turned into a very important social and symbolic place. It is during the period of the La Scala season when you can find out that the demand for the tickets is very high and that the tickets can vary from the really cheap ones to the really elegant and expensive ones.

However, the influence of the season on the community is not limited to education and heritage alone. Besides the performances, the theatre also runs an internationally acknowledged academy and museum that both coordinate their events with the theatrical calendar.