The La Scala season: Why Milan’s opera calendar is a global cultural event

The opening of La Scala season is essentially the point where the worldwide classical music calendar starts, as Milan's Teatro alla Scala turns into the centre of the opera and ballet scene for the entire winter. The La Scala season is normally inaugurated on December 7, which is the day of the Feast of Saint Ambrose, Milan's patron saint. This first night not only establishes the artistic vibe for the rest of the season but is also considered one of the most culturally significant events in Europe. To both the artists and the audience, the La Scala season is the epitome of art and high tradition.
La Scala season is different in that it is the one that determines the changes that are going to happen in other theatres both in Europe and the rest of the world. The main focus of the operas is still going to be composers like Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, and Rossini, but the La Scala season will also feature modern operas and operas with old productions that have been revived. The news of a La Scala debut generally creates a sensation among a singer, conductor or director's media coverage, and hence a tipping point of their career.
So big and influential the La Scala season is, the highlight of it all is therefore its length. The season lasts from December to late spring or early summer and presents a very carefully curated selection of opera premieres, ballet productions, orchestral concerts and recitals. Each programme intends to serve both as a representation of the timeless classics from the old repertoire and also offer the audience the contemporary interpretations of those works.
In fact, the season is even more than just a series of theatrical performances as it constitutes the very essence of Milan's cultural DNA. Most of the time, political leaders, people from the world of arts and culture and international guests attend La Scala season opening night, and therefore the theatre is turned into a very important social and symbolic place. It is during the period of the La Scala season when you can find out that the demand for the tickets is very high and that the tickets can vary from the really cheap ones to the really elegant and expensive ones.
However, the influence of the season on the community is not limited to education and heritage alone. Besides the performances, the theatre also runs an internationally acknowledged academy and museum that both coordinate their events with the theatrical calendar.