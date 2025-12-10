This Mumbai-set Sherlock Holmes tale explores a creator vs creation mystery
Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Vanishing Author, directed by Vatsal Baran, is a fresh and thrilling take on the classic detective tale. Set in 1950s Mumbai, the play explores a unique ‘creator versus creation’ story, where Sherlock Holmes must solve a case alongside the very person who imagined him. Vatsal talks about the inspiration behind the play, adapting it for an Indian audience, what he expects the audience to take away from the play and lots more…
What drew you to direct this play?
I’ve always been fascinated by larger-than-life heroes — whether superheroes or iconic film characters. Sherlock Holmes, especially Benedict Cumberbatch’s version, blew me away with its acting and creative visuals. I wanted to translate that cinematic experience into theatre, using visual cues, clever transitions and a sense of ‘magic’ to engage the audience.
Why this particular Sherlock story?
The original play, written by Peter Coopers in the 1980s, isn’t just about Sherlock solving a case — it’s about Sherlock solving a case with his own creator. That ‘creator versus creation’ concept intrigued me. The play had three actors playing multiple roles, but it was purely dialogue-driven with no visual storytelling. I wanted to adapt it for an Indian audience while keeping the metatheatrical essence intact.
How did you adapt it for India?
We relocated the story to 1950s Mumbai, right after independence. Sherlock, Watson and other characters are set within a Parsi family. We added subtle cultural elements, emotional depth and references to post-independence India, creating a theatre experience that feels both familiar and fresh.
How did you approach the mix of mystery and meta-theatre?
The audience needs to feel involved, solving the mystery alongside the characters. We provide enough visual hints for them to deduce clues, without over-explaining. The meta-theatrical elements remain subtle and curiosity-driven, letting viewers fill in the blanks while enjoying the story.
How did you guide the actors to play the roles of Sherlock and Watson?
Actors were coached to portray multiple roles convincingly, using posture, tone and accents to distinguish characters. The English is simple, with subtle British influences. We focused on honesty in performance rather than copying existing Holmes portrayals.
What do you hope the audience takes away after watching the production?
Primarily, fun and engagement. The play is a curiosity-driven drama with emotional highs and lows. With immersive sound, visual effects and a sense of magic, I hope the audience enjoys a memorable experience and leaves inspired to explore theatre further.
What were the main challenges?
The script needed significant adaptation — it was long, complex and culturally distant. Balancing logic, mystery and Indian sensibilities while ensuring clarity with only three actors was challenging.
INR 249 onwards. November 29, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Samarthanam Auditorium, HSR Layout.
