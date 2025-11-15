Vijay Ashok Sharma brings a heartfelt father–son story to the stage with Papa Painter

A

Papa Painter is a very personal exploration of my relationship with my father. It came at a time when a lot of things were changing — I was growing older and living with him as a caregiver. Around that time, I also wanted to write something that I could perform as an actor. I started writing from childhood memories, without any set plan to make it about my father, but those experiences naturally took shape. Initially, it was an half-hour story that I performed a few times. The response was overwhelming, so I expanded it into a full-length show exploring how we see our fathers — first as superheroes and later as human beings. In short, Papa Painter is a love letter to our fathers.