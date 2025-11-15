Vijay Ashok Sharma brings a heartfelt father–son story to the stage with Papa Painter
Papa Painter is a touching solo play written and performed by Vijay Ashok Sharma, tracing the bond between a father and son over three decades, beginning with a small family moving from rural Rajasthan to Bengaluru in the 1990s. The play explores memory, family and the quiet sacrifices of home. Vijay talks about the inspiration behind the play, which part was the most emotional for him to perform, what he expects the audience to take from the play and lots more…
How did the idea for Papa Painter first come to you?
Papa Painter is a very personal exploration of my relationship with my father. It came at a time when a lot of things were changing — I was growing older and living with him as a caregiver. Around that time, I also wanted to write something that I could perform as an actor. I started writing from childhood memories, without any set plan to make it about my father, but those experiences naturally took shape. Initially, it was an half-hour story that I performed a few times. The response was overwhelming, so I expanded it into a full-length show exploring how we see our fathers — first as superheroes and later as human beings. In short, Papa Painter is a love letter to our fathers.
Why did you choose to set the play in the 1990s?
I was born in 1991 and the story draws from my childhood. It begins in a small village, where a family migrates to a town and the son’s world changes as he grows up. The story moves from the 1990s through the 2000s to the 2020s — a 30-year journey told in 75 minutes. Bengaluru plays an important role because I spent my formative years here. It’s also a story about migration, growing up and reflecting on home and distance.
Which part of the play was most emotional to perform?
Writing itself was cathartic. The last 20–25 minutes, when the father-son interaction happens, are the most emotional. I often hear the audience sniffle or hold back tears. It’s everyone’s story — warm, funny, nostalgic and heartfelt.
What will the audience take away?
After shows, many fathers have told me they now understand their sons better. One man said, “I’m going to call my father right now.” That’s what I want — for people to talk and heal and reconnect.
INR 300. November 16, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
