Abhay Mahajan's Asymptomatic spotlights an artist hungry for success!

As an artiste or even people, we are conditioned to believe there is always a ‘true genius’ above us. So we often find ourselves questioning whether we are mediocre or genuinely good. It begins as an internal question, but it inevitably exists in a public space, because recognition, credibility and even financial support all come from outside.

“This piece has been devised in a very different way. I’m also a contemporary dancer, so the work includes three or four dance segments. Between these, I project advertisements I’ve acted in — like those for Big Bazaar — so the performance moves between fiction and reality. The character is also named Abhay Mahajan, yet I’m perfor ming as someone slightly apart from myself. The set consists of just one chair used in the interview. It also operates as a metaphor: the idea of the seat. There are several people, but only a limited number of seats or opportunities,” he summarises.

₹400. November 19, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.