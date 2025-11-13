This new play features the struggles of two sex workers amidst political conflicts

Based on this very fact, Chennai-based Theatre Nisha’s V Balakrishnan has written, designed and directed a play, The Grave of Dara Shukoh. “Dara Shukoh, a liberal and syncretic thinker, symbolised the possibility of religious tolerance as an achievable dream. The rediscovery of his grave became a harbinger of that thought. This play echoes the conflicts of people caught in battles that are neither their own nor fought for the greater good. Dara’s grave serves as a totem around which the absurd apathy of humans toward one another finds its mirror,” Balakrishnan reveals.

The play unfolds in a small room behind a tea shop near Humayun’s Tomb, where two commercial sex workers, Gracy and Nagina, find themselves caught amidst political, religious and personal upheavals. As news spreads that the grave of Dara Shukoh, the liberal Mughal prince, has been discovered, they oscillate between survival, desire, memory and history.