The 118-year-old Neral-Matheran hill station toy train resumes services

The iconic Neral-Matheran toy train service on the full route between Neral and the Matheran hill station has indeed resumed operations this month. The service is typically suspended during the monsoon season (usually from June to October) as a safety precaution due to the high risk of landslides, track damage and embankment washouts from heavy rainfall.
The 21-kilometer narrow-gauge track that was completed in 1907 traverses challenging terrain, climbing the steep slopes of the Western Ghats (Sahyadri range) from Neral (at 39 meters elevation) to Matheran (at over 800 meters elevation). The line is famous for its slow, winding ascent, navigating over 236 sharp curves and a famous zig-zag section.
The slow pace allows passengers to fully soak in the panoramic views of the dark green valleys, lush forests, cliffs and seasonal waterfalls, especially in the post-monsoon period. The railway was built by Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy and the journey offers an old-world charm, taking you back to a simpler time of yester years.
Asia’s only vehicle-free hill station
In recent years, it has introduced a vistadome coach with large glass windows and a glass roof, enhancing the scenic experience while preserving the heritage. Matheran is Asia’s only vehicle-free hill station. Private motor vehicles are completely banned beyond a point called Dasturi Naka/Aman Lodge. The toy train is an essential, peaceful and pollution-free way to access the hill station, which otherwise relies on walking, hand-pulled rickshaws or horses.
While not yet an official UNESCO World Heritage Site like the Darjeeling, Nilgiri or Kalka-Shimla railways, the Matheran Hill Railway is on the Tentative List for nomination as an extension of the Mountain Railways of India, recognising its outstanding universal value.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels