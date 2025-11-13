The 118-year-old Neral-Matheran hill station toy train resumes services

The 21-kilometer narrow-gauge track that was completed in 1907 traverses challenging terrain, climbing the steep slopes of the Western Ghats (Sahyadri range) from Neral (at 39 meters elevation) to Matheran (at over 800 meters elevation). The line is famous for its slow, winding ascent, navigating over 236 sharp curves and a famous zig-zag section.

The slow pace allows passengers to fully soak in the panoramic views of the dark green valleys, lush forests, cliffs and seasonal waterfalls, especially in the post-monsoon period. The railway was built by Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy and the journey offers an old-world charm, taking you back to a simpler time of yester years.