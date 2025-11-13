How does the Maldives’ generational smoking ban affect tourism?

For non-smoking travellers, the island nation’s clean beaches known for activities like snorkelling and diving, this environment is perceived as even more appealing without the presence of tobacco smoke. By reducing the use of tobacco, the country is also engaging in a form of sustainable tourism, as it helps to preserve the delicate marine and beach ecosystems from cigarette butt litter.

Cigarette butt pollution is a major global environmental problem, as butts are the most common form of plastic litter worldwide. While the smoke releases toxic chemicals causing air pollution, which in turn degrades the very natural environments that tourism depends on. Tourists must also comply with the separate, comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, which applies to people of all ages. Tourists bringing vapes are subject to confiscation at customs. Violations of the vaping ban carry a fine (around MVR 5,000 or INR 28,734 approximately). Officials from the Maldives Tobacco Control Board do not anticipate a significant negative effect on tourism as the law only affects a relatively small segment of the current adult traveller population (those born in 2007 or later).