How does the Maldives’ generational smoking ban affect tourism?

This archipelagic country in South Asia has become the world’s first country to implement a generational smoking ban, which applies to anyone born on or after January 1, 2007. Individuals in this age group are permanently prohibited from purchasing, using or being sold any form of tobacco product in the Maldives. This restriction covers all forms of tobacco and applies to both residents and tourists visiting the country.
The Maldives already maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products for all age groups. The generational ban came into effect earlier this month and the move was initiated by President Mohamed Muizzu. The law is intended to protect public health and foster a tobacco-free generation by ensuring that young people will never legally be able to take up the habit.
While other countries like New Zealand had passed similar laws, the Maldives is the first to officially implement and enforce it. The ban aligns with the Maldives’ existing reputation as a luxury, serene and nature-focused destination. It strengthens its positioning as a premier wellness tourism hub that prioritises clean air, health and a smoke-free environment.
For non-smoking travellers, the island nation’s clean beaches known for activities like snorkelling and diving, this environment is perceived as even more appealing without the presence of tobacco smoke. By reducing the use of tobacco, the country is also engaging in a form of sustainable tourism, as it helps to preserve the delicate marine and beach ecosystems from cigarette butt litter.
Cigarette butt pollution is a major global environmental problem, as butts are the most common form of plastic litter worldwide. While the smoke releases toxic chemicals causing air pollution, which in turn degrades the very natural environments that tourism depends on. Tourists must also comply with the separate, comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, which applies to people of all ages. Tourists bringing vapes are subject to confiscation at customs. Violations of the vaping ban carry a fine (around MVR 5,000 or INR 28,734 approximately). Officials from the Maldives Tobacco Control Board do not anticipate a significant negative effect on tourism as the law only affects a relatively small segment of the current adult traveller population (those born in 2007 or later).
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels