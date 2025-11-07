Sri Lanka revokes Electronic Travel Authorisation for travellers

The policy change was met with resistance from both travellers and the tourism industry, who found the sudden, mandatory pre-departure system to be an obstacle to seamless, spontaneous travel. Sri Lanka is focused on revitalising its crucial tourism sector and the reversal is a move to simplify the entry process, reduce administrative hurdles and ensure the country remains an accessible and attractive destination, especially as it approaches the peak tourist season.

Some reports indicated that the new system encountered technical failures, website crashes and difficulties for travellers attempting to complete the online forms or process payments, leading to frustration and delays. As of the suspension, the country reverted to its previous visa policy that was in place before. Travellers can still apply for their ETA online before departure (which is generally recommended for a smoother process).