Sri Lanka revokes Electronic Travel Authorisation for travellers

The Pearl of the Indian Ocean has suspended the mandatory pre-departure Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement, which had only taken effect on October 15, 2025. The suspension was announced just a few days later, on October 30, 2025. The new rule mandated that all travellers (for short-stay tourism or business) must obtain the ETA before boarding their flight. This added an extra, nonnegotiable step to pre-travel planning.
The policy change was met with resistance from both travellers and the tourism industry, who found the sudden, mandatory pre-departure system to be an obstacle to seamless, spontaneous travel. Sri Lanka is focused on revitalising its crucial tourism sector and the reversal is a move to simplify the entry process, reduce administrative hurdles and ensure the country remains an accessible and attractive destination, especially as it approaches the peak tourist season.
Some reports indicated that the new system encountered technical failures, website crashes and difficulties for travellers attempting to complete the online forms or process payments, leading to frustration and delays. As of the suspension, the country reverted to its previous visa policy that was in place before. Travellers can still apply for their ETA online before departure (which is generally recommended for a smoother process).
New travel requirements?
Eligible travellers can still obtain their ETA/visa upon arrival at the port of entry, though this may involve longer queues and potentially higher fees. The government is also reportedly considering a fee waiver for the ETA for citizens of several countries as part of a broader initiative to further boost international tourism.
These areas are beautiful in November/December, with the rain making the waterfalls more dramatic and the tea estates incredibly lush. Madulsima Mountain Village in the Badulla District, Haputale for the Dambatenne Tea Factory (founded by Sir Thomas Lipton), explore Adisham Monastery and enjoy the same iconic train ride views without the tourist crowds. Diyaluma Falls, Sri Lanka's second-highest waterfall, the true reward is the relatively secret natural rock pools at the top, offering an incredible jungle infinity pool experience.
