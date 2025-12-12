Theatre Nisha’s new play, Knockers, confronts illness, identity and womanhood

Knockers, a one-person performance that walks straight into the quiet corners of illness, identity, and survival and turns on a light, is Theatre Nisha’s latest exploration of the human spirit.

A fictional narrative rooted in lived experiences interrogates gender, body politics and stigma

For director V Balakrishnan, the impulse to create this piece arrived close to home. “My mother’s battle with breast cancer was the first,” he recalls. “Then three close friends, one of them my actor, went through it too. The tenacity with which they fought and stood tall stayed with me. That strength was a story that needed to be told.”

Balakrishnan has an affinity for the solo format, “I am most comfortable writing one person plays,” he says. “The format allows a level of intimacy that an ensemble, however powerful, cannot always achieve. A single body on stage makes the audience confront the character’s truth directly.”

The decision to handle the subject through fiction was both ethical and instinctive. “All stories in the play are fictional,” he clarifies. “I shared every draft with my team, an entirely women-led group, whose feedback was firm, honest, and essential. This was not a play I wrote alone. It was shaped, questioned, and built collectively.” Research, in his process, was not about accumulating testimonies but about listening to the right voices. “For Knockers, I had support from cancer survivors and my predominantly women-led theatre company. This play was not written at a desk. It was made over time, through listening, questioning, and witnessing.”