PastForward: Tahera S charts her journey as a theatre artiste in Bengaluru from childhood magic to taking over big stages

“I’ve always been a fan of stories. Be it cinema, plays or any other kind of medium,” Tahera begins. Recalling a sweet memory of watching a staging of Beauty And The Beast, she narrates, “I remember sitting there in the auditorium, the whole school had left to catch the bus and just enjoying that feeling that I just had of watching that unbelievable performance and the magical storytelling on stage come to life. I would have watched on-screen earlier, but witnessing that live, in-person, was so phenomenal for an 11-12-year-old. I think somewhere inside, I felt I should be part of this. I never knew, you know, life would come back here someday.”

A St Joseph’s alumna, Tahera, went on to finish her B Com with the spectacles of theatre still intact in her mind. Doubts, concerns and scepticism from peers and family plagued her initially, but the artiste broke out of this bubble eventually joining the city’s theatre circle with one resolute thought in her head: one day, theatre is going to be so big, it is going to be a career in itself. With a theatre course being introduced into her alma mater, Tahera believes that this notion has stood the test of time. The present witnesses her regularly visiting colleges as a judge in theatre festivals, reassuring people about the gradual but definite evolution of this field, even eventually leading to the assured inclusion of financial remuneration.