The play Garam Roti exposes fears, desires and the subdued voices of women

Kitchen dilemmas

In the 75-minute performance, the roti becomes what she calls “the elephant in the room”. Less about cooking, it becomes a metaphor for the emotional and social labour women are expected to perform within domestic spaces. “The larger conversation is about fears around womanhood,” she explains. “That’s what I wanted to explore for myself, and also open up as a shared conversation.”

Over several months, Venkatesan began speaking to women across India, asking a deceptively simple question: Do you fear making a roti? Through this, she began to see how deeply personal — and political — the kitchen can be.

These conversations form the Garam Roti Library, a growing sound archive central to the performance. Each woman’s story is edited into a five-minute audio tape. “The audience selects what they want to hear,” says Venkatesan. “So what gets played in Jaipur will be very different from what gets played in Delhi.”

The archive resists closure. The recordings began in January 2024 and continue even now. “Women’s stories are never complete. It’s a changing narrative — and that’s the beauty of it,” she says.

But onstage, Durga isn’t the one carrying these voices — that role belongs to Lakshmi, her sentient stereo player who functions as a companion in the performance. Lakshmi questions, interrupts, supports and sometimes destabilises her. More importantly, she becomes the vessel for other women’s voices. “I didn’t want to be the one speaking their words,” she says. “That wouldn’t be fair. Lakshmi amplifies them.”