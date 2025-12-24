A Broadway play where vulnerability, not spectacle, takes centre stage

On most evenings at the theatre, applause waits for a cue: a line delivered just right, a blackout, a curtain call. At Liberation, Bess Wohl’s Broadway play about an intergenerational women’s consciousness-raising group, it arrives earlier — and unexpectedly. As the lights rise on Act Two, cheers ripple through the audience before a word is spoken.

Liberation and the power of being present in the theatre

The reaction is prompted by what unfolds onstage. Six women, members of a loosely formed group in the 1970s, quietly remove their clothes and remain naked for the duration of a 15-minute scene. It is one of the most striking moments on Broadway this season, not because it seeks shock, but because it refuses it.

Wohl admits she once worried the play might be reduced to “that one with the naked scene”. Instead, the response has been more thoughtful. The nudity, she says, has been received not as spectacle but as part of the work the characters are doing — an exercise in agency, attention and self-knowledge.

The idea grew out of research into real-life consciousness-raising groups, which brought together women across age, race and class. Bodily awareness, Wohl discovered, was central to those conversations. Set largely in the 1970s, Liberation reflects a moment when women were actively reclaiming medical and personal knowledge, shortly after the self-publication of Our Bodies, Ourselves and alongside the rise of feminist publications such as Ms. Magazine.