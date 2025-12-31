How dedication preserves the magic of traditional Chinese theatre

On a Sunday afternoon in Beijing, applause rises from a modern theatre as Zhang Wanting performs a breathtaking pose in The Masked Heroine, a signature play from the Song School of Peking opera. Dressed in a red-and-white warrior costume, she balances on one foot atop the narrow handle of a rosewood chair, her other leg lifted, pheasant plumes in hand, striking a pose that evokes a flying swallow.

From Hebei to Beijing: a decade in Peking opera

Zhang, 30, has spent over a decade perfecting her craft. Her journey began at age seven in Hebei province, where she first encountered Peking opera at a children’s cultural centre. Fascinated, she joined local classes and discovered both her talent and determination. After primary school, she moved to a theatre school in Jiangsu province, where early morning training sessions built the strength, flexibility, and discipline essential to Peking opera.

The chair trick she performs is a specialty of the Song School, tracing back to its founder’s family. It blends martial and acrobatic movements, and each move — from leaping through a chair frame to spinning it with a palm or balancing on a narrow handle — demands months of repetition. “The first thing I have to overcome is my fear,” Zhang says, recalling the countless hours she spent carrying a chair to practise at every opportunity.

Central to the technique is tanhai, or “gazing over the sea,” a foundational pose in Peking opera derived from Chinese martial arts. Mastering it requires balance, flexibility, and control. For Zhang, integrating tanhai into the chair sequence was another level of challenge, involving hundreds of leaps daily, bruised thighs, and trembling muscles. Yet after persistent practice, she reached a breakthrough: performing the trick with seeming effortlessness.