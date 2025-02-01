‘Doubt’ by Poochu’s Productions, an exploration of the complex spaces between certainty & uncertainty

Why stage Doubt? For Denver Anthony Nicholas, the answer isn’t just about loving a script; it’s about diving into a story that forces everyone to confront their own beliefs, values, and understanding of truth. “It’s doubt that changes things,” Denver muses. “When a person feels unsteady, when they falter, when hard-won knowledge evaporates before one’s eyes—that’s when transformation happens.” Doubt - a parable isn’t merely a play—it’s an exploration of the complex, uncomfortable spaces between certainty and uncertainty. It challenges the characters, the audience, and even the actors themselves to grapple with the slippery nature of truth.

Set in 1964 at St. Nicholas School in the Bronx, a Catholic institution run by the Sisters of Charity, Doubt - a parable takes place during a time of upheaval. Denver describes the period as a moment in history marked by cultural, social, and moral shifts. Against this backdrop, four characters become enmeshed in a narrative that interrogates the very nature of belief and trust. The school itself acts as a microcosm of a world grappling with changing values, where doubt creeps in, and nothing is quite as it seems.