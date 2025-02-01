‘Doubt’ by Poochu’s Productions, an exploration of the complex spaces between certainty & uncertainty

Why stage Doubt? For Denver Anthony Nicholas, the answer isn’t just about loving a script; it’s about diving into a story that forces everyone to confront their own beliefs, values, and understanding of truth. “It’s doubt that changes things,” Denver muses. “When a person feels unsteady, when they falter, when hard-won knowledge evaporates before one’s eyes—that’s when transformation happens.” Doubt - a parable isn’t merely a play—it’s an exploration of the complex, uncomfortable spaces between certainty and uncertainty. It challenges the characters, the audience, and even the actors themselves to grapple with the slippery nature of truth.
Set in 1964 at St. Nicholas School in the Bronx, a Catholic institution run by the Sisters of Charity, Doubt - a parable takes place during a time of upheaval. Denver describes the period as a moment in history marked by cultural, social, and moral shifts. Against this backdrop, four characters become enmeshed in a narrative that interrogates the very nature of belief and trust. The school itself acts as a microcosm of a world grappling with changing values, where doubt creeps in, and nothing is quite as it seems.
At the heart of Doubt - a parable is Sister Aloysius, a rigid and uncompromising principal whose conviction that Father Brendan Flynn has committed a grave act drives the plot forward. Played by Deepa Nambiar, Sister Aloysius is a character defined by personal loss, unwavering faith, and a deep mistrust of men—especially priests. “I’ve been curating my projection of Sister Aloysius’ character ever since I read for her part,” Deepa shares. Her portrayal is a journey through the complex layers of a woman who fiercely believes that her sense of duty and righteousness justifies any means necessary. She’s fiercely protective of the children in her care, but her protection is harsh, unyielding, and often misunderstood.
Father Flynn, played by TM Karthik, is the priest at the center of the controversy. His character is a man who, despite the accusations against him, maintains his innocence with unwavering conviction. For Karthik, portraying Father Flynn was an incredibly difficult challenge, particularly given the sensitive nature of the subject matter. “It was very, very difficult,” Karthik admits. “From the sensitivity of a priest, especially in the 60s Catholic Church, to the grey area of right and wrong, to the church hierarchies—it’s all very complex.”
Karthik’s role forces him to navigate a labyrinth of conflicting emotions—his character’s innocence, the accusations levied against him, and the moral ambiguity of the situation. “There’s so much nuance in the role,” Karthik continues. Father Flynn is not a one-dimensional figure; he’s not a villain, nor is he a saint. He’s a man caught in the middle of a complex, morally ambiguous situation. And the play doesn’t give any easy answers, which makes it all the more difficult to portray. Karthik’s performance captures the essence of Father Flynn’s internal struggle, as he grapples with the suspicion surrounding him while trying to maintain his dignity and position within the Church.
The other characters—Sister James, played by Abinaya Ravindranathan, and Mrs Fuller, played by Shaan Katari Libby—add additional layers of complexity to the narrative. Sister James is the young, naive nun caught between her loyalty to Sister Aloysius and her belief in Father Flynn’s innocence. She represents the vulnerability of someone who desperately wants to trust, but is torn by conflicting loyalties. Mrs Fuller, on the other hand, is the mother of the student at the center of the allegations, and she, too, is struggling with her own doubts.
Director Denver Anthony Nicholas believes the success of the production lies in the deep, well-defined characters created by playwright John Patrick Shanley. “The characters are so well written that they practically have a life of their own,” he says, adding, “As a director, my job is simply to help the actors bring those characters to life.” However, bringing these characters to life required a deeper understanding of the context and themes of the play. Denver and his team worked with the cast to ensure they fully understood the larger social and religious framework within which the story is set. “We helped the cast understand the hierarchy of the Church, its tenets, and the power structures,” he explains. This deep dive into the Catholic Church’s internal workings gave the actors the tools to portray their roles with authenticity and depth.
For Deepa, portraying Sister Aloysius is a personal journey that goes beyond simply delivering lines. “Having understood all these various shades of grey that make Sister Aloysius, it’s been a journey to bring it all out,” she says. “From one scene to another, whether in her steely voice, manipulative tone, or contained fury, it’s about capturing the full spectrum of her character.” Deepa finds the experience cathartic, as it allows her to confront her own doubts and convictions about the world around her.
Despite the play’s heavy reliance on dialogue and moral complexity, Denver is committed to creating a visually engaging experience for the audience as well. Doubt - a parable presented by Poochu’s Productions is not just about the conversations between the characters; it’s about how those conversations are framed within the physical space of the stage. “We wanted to create something that would visually engage the audience,” Denver says. Drawing inspiration from Broadway versions of the play, the team has worked on a set design that captures the mood of the story while complementing the intense emotional dynamics between the characters.
In the end, Doubt - a parable is not just about questioning the truth—it’s about how doubt itself shapes us. “It’s doubt that changes things,” Denver concludes. Through the performances of Deepa, Karthik, Ravindranathan, and Libby, Doubt - a parable immerses its audience in the moral gray areas that we often try to avoid. It leaves us questioning everything, and in that questioning, we are forced to confront our own uncertainties. As Karthik notes, this play is a reflection of the very human experience of grappling with doubt—an experience that often comes without clear answers but, ultimately, leaves us forever changed.