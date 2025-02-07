‘Majnooni Ki Mehfil’: A healing journey through poetry and classical music

We often have thoughts and emotions which we find obnoxious, and not channelled in the right direction. These emotions get validated, and in the process channelised when we hear a similar experience from someone else. During this, they find an outlet, and unknowingly you are healed. Majnooni Ki Mehfil – Aap Ki Talaash is a poetry and storytelling show blended with classical music. This beautiful experience amidst a tranquil ambience is curated by Harsh Garg from Orange Carrot Production, and Kajol Dubey.
Majnooni, the pen name of Kausar Sultana, presents stories in a poetic form about finding yourself. “The show starts with talking about all kinds of relationships, and our own growth through those them. How we often lose ourselves, find ourselves, the changes we go through on a personal level, and how we are a different person by the end of it,” says Kausar. She draws these stories from her experiences with herself, and blends it with plot based storytelling where she builds characters to keep it relatable. She also brings in elements of humour and motifs of nature.
Kausar has taglined her pen name ‘Ehsaas ki awaaz’— voice of emotions. She taps into the feelings which remain undeciphered in the emotional space, whether it is in the context of relationships or experiences with yourself. In the process of untangling this, she presents them in a simple story form. Owing to her parallel profession — energy healing, she adds certain elements of healing in her poetry and storytelling as well.
To enhance the immersive experience, Aradhana Karhade blends Hindustani classical music with the poetry performed by Kausar. “We have not changed the traditional compositions in anyway. Kausar and I have chosen ragas which go along with the emotion of the poetry. There are bits where I sing between the segments, and some bits where the poetry is overlapping with music,” Aradhana explains.
Against the soothing backdrop of tamarind trees and rocks, this amalgamation of spoken word and Hindustani classical music is the perfect way to spend a soothing, unwinding evening.
Tickets at INR 200. February 9, 7.30 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.