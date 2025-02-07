‘Majnooni Ki Mehfil’: A healing journey through poetry and classical music

We often have thoughts and emotions which we find obnoxious, and not channelled in the right direction. These emotions get validated, and in the process channelised when we hear a similar experience from someone else. During this, they find an outlet, and unknowingly you are healed. Majnooni Ki Mehfil – Aap Ki Talaash is a poetry and storytelling show blended with classical music. This beautiful experience amidst a tranquil ambience is curated by Harsh Garg from Orange Carrot Production, and Kajol Dubey.

Majnooni, the pen name of Kausar Sultana, presents stories in a poetic form about finding yourself. “The show starts with talking about all kinds of relationships, and our own growth through those them. How we often lose ourselves, find ourselves, the changes we go through on a personal level, and how we are a different person by the end of it,” says Kausar. She draws these stories from her experiences with herself, and blends it with plot based storytelling where she builds characters to keep it relatable. She also brings in elements of humour and motifs of nature.