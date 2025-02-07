‘Tumhaare Baare Mein’ by Manav Kaul explores the themes of love, longing and fantasies

We have all, at some point in our life, wished for a second chance — to rewrite a memory, relive a moment or warn our younger selves. This upcoming play — Tumhaare Baare Mein — originally written by Manav Kaul and now being staged by Arena Theatre Productions, looks into this universal longing, about the love and fantasies we create to fill voids in our lives. Tahera S, the director of the play, lets us in on the idea of the play, where these voids stem from, the challenges while working on the production and lots more…
Tumhaare Baare Mein is being staged this weekend. Where did the idea for the production stem from?
Tumhaare Baare Mein was written by renowned Hindi film actor and an incredible playwright Manav Kaul. One remarkable aspect of his work is that he has made all his plays royalty-free, allowing theatre groups to perform them without purchasing rights. This is a fantastic initiative for Indian theatre. While reading his works, I stumbled upon Tumhaare Baare Mein and what caught my eye was its abstract and absurdist nature. Typically, our productions are set-heavy but this play intrigued me because it allowed room for experimentation. The play explores contemporary relationships, the voids within them and how people create fantasies to fill those gaps. There’s no definitive love story; rather, it delves into the complexities of modern relationships without offering a resolution. It’s open to perception. We’ve incorporated movement pieces, live music, harmonising vocals and a guitarist to experiment with rhythm and tone. The play blends humour and heartbreak while remaining deeply honest.
The play revolves around relationships in the contemporary world. What aspect of modern love or human connection did you find most compelling in the play?
What I found most compelling was the freedom to explore within relationships. The characters are unafraid to navigate their desires, fantasies and needs. The play also highlights the theme of women asserting their independence. It’s not about extreme oppression but rather about women expressing dissatisfaction in relationships and choosing to move forward when they no longer feel connected. The play captures this in a nuanced manner, reflecting the evolving nature of relationships today.
The play delves into emotional voids in relationships. Do these voids stem from societal expectations or are they generational?
It’s a mix of both. The play touches on how social media influences our perceptions of relationships. People feel pressured to present a perfect image, even when they’re unhappy. It also addresses how certain generational perceptions persist in subtle ways. For example, one of the characters reminisces about how their mother used to make dal a certain way and wishes their partner could do the same. These small, seemingly insignificant remarks show how deeply ingrained traditions continue to shape relationships.
How does the play challenge or reinforce traditional notions of love and commitment?
The play revolves around one couple but is set across three different timelines. Instead of a linear love story, you see how the relationship evolves across different stages. Initially, audiences might think they’ re watching three separate couples in a café, but as the play unfolds, they realise it’s the same couple at different points in their journey
Were there any challenges in working on the play?
Yes, especially in devising movement pieces that maintain the abstract nature while still making sense. One of the major challenges was the ending. Many who have read or seen the play felt the ending was too absurd and left audiences without closure. We’ve experimented by incorporating a movement piece at the end to summarise the narrative without making it too vague. If this approach works, we’ll retain it; otherwise, we’ll keep refining it in future performances. That’s the beauty of a devised play — you can keep evolving it.
How does this production differ from your previous works?
Our previous productions have been more production-heavy. We’ve staged plays like To Kill a Mockingbird and The Seagull, which had elaborate sets. This is our first full-fledged Hindi production and it’s an experiment in minimalism and abstract storytelling.
Arena Theatre Productions is known for thought-provoking works. Where does Tumhaare Baare Mein fit in?
This play is more about reflection. It doesn’t demand a definitive interpretation but invites the audience to experience the beauty of dialogues, movement and live music. It makes you think about relationships and how people navigate their complexities in life.
What’s next for you and Arena Theatre Productions?
Our next production is an international bestseller and it will be one of our biggest projects since To Kill a Mockingbird. The playwright is flying in from San Jose to watch the show, making it a significant moment for us and the Bengaluru theatre community.
INR 399. February 8, 4 pm & 7 pm and February 9, 7 pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.
