‘Tumhaare Baare Mein’ by Manav Kaul explores the themes of love, longing and fantasies

Tumhaare Baare Mein is being staged this weekend. Where did the idea for the production stem from?

Tumhaare Baare Mein was written by renowned Hindi film actor and an incredible playwright Manav Kaul. One remarkable aspect of his work is that he has made all his plays royalty-free, allowing theatre groups to perform them without purchasing rights. This is a fantastic initiative for Indian theatre. While reading his works, I stumbled upon Tumhaare Baare Mein and what caught my eye was its abstract and absurdist nature. Typically, our productions are set-heavy but this play intrigued me because it allowed room for experimentation. The play explores contemporary relationships, the voids within them and how people create fantasies to fill those gaps. There’s no definitive love story; rather, it delves into the complexities of modern relationships without offering a resolution. It’s open to perception. We’ve incorporated movement pieces, live music, harmonising vocals and a guitarist to experiment with rhythm and tone. The play blends humour and heartbreak while remaining deeply honest.