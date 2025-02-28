‘The Earthquake’, directed by Shania Mathew, delves into the essence of human relationships

How did you balance the original narrative with your creative interpretation?

Having been involved in all three renditions — as assistant director, light technician and now director — I’ve always had a vision. But it’s about blending that with the actors’ interpretations. We hold discussions to explore character intentions, ensuring what feels natural for the actors also aligns with the overall vision.

The play seems to explore silence. How do you use it to engage the audience emotionally?

Silence is powerful for building tension. We use different kinds — sadness, anger, vulnerability — to reflect what’s unsaid between characters. I encourage actors to take their time with silences, making the audience feel that uneasiness and depth.