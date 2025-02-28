Unheard Whispers, a mime act, will leave the audience in splits, but also with a lingering thought

India’s theatre tradition is deeply rooted in villages and tribal communities, where performances brought mythology and folklore to life. Beyond grand spectacles with elaborate costumes and makeup, these acts carried social and moral messages. Forms like Kathakali, Kudiyattam, and Yakshagana blend dance and theatre, relying on movement and expression — no dialogues, just pure storytelling.

Drawing a parallel between these forms in India versus western practices — mime, a form of theatre was developed in Greece where actors with elaborate makeup, would tell stories only through their body language and expressions. Initially a form of jest, mime evolved to tell tales of social relevance. Nishumbita, as part of their 30-years celebration presents unheard whispers, a mime act.

The play explores four different themes which will leave a lingering thought with the audience. They have two acts touching upon the theme of loneliness, and how human connections are vital for a happy life. A solo act talks about the importance and joy of living every moment to the fullest. This zeal for life is also reflected in an old couple in the next act where they battle hunger, but refuse to give up.

The showcase also presents group acts, using the ‘rope technique’ and ‘wall technique’, making the whole experience comprehensive.