Hey, Hero! is about breaking free from the roles others assign us

Ajit Chituri, the director of Hey, Hero! is about to bring to life a gripping narrative by renowned Indian author Timeri N Murari, and the buzz is palpable. This powerful play, set in the heart of Chennai, tells the story of a man caught between his past and the desire for redemption, and it’s ready to captivate audiences once again.
Now, before diving into the plot, let’s talk about the genius behind it all—Timeri N Murari. He may be an introvert, but his words speak volumes. A literary icon in India, Murari’s books have touched millions across the globe. His works, including Taliban Cricket Club and Imperial Agent Taj: The Love Story, have found homes in the hearts of readers everywhere, and some of them have even been adapted into films. Notably, his book Daira was featured at Cannes, and Chennai Stories is set to be made into an English film starring Shruti Hassan. Despite his monumental success, Murari remains grounded, releasing a novel each year, instantly sold out on its launch.
But let’s talk about the play. The journey to get it on stage was long and meticulous, taking over a year and a half to cast, with Ajit Chituri ensuring the perfect fit. Why? Because Hey, Hero! is no ordinary story. It’s a profound exploration of identity, struggle, and change. The plot draws inspiration from an incident Timeri followed while working as a correspondent for The Guardian, about gang wars in a London slum. Murari, however, transported the story to a Chennai slum in Egmore, infusing it with local colour and grit.
At the heart of the story is a strong, principled gang leader Arjun, played by Rudhvir Vadhan, who, after being wrongfully imprisoned, returns to a world that expects him to remain the violent figure they once knew. But in prison, he experiences a transformation. He begins to question the life he’s lived, realising that he doesn’t need to remain a product of the slum’s brutality. He longs for a fresh start, to leave behind the violence, to become something better. But, as Ajit points out, the real battle isn’t external—it’s internal. "The character is struggling against the image others have built for him, the image of the 'tough guy,’ the gunda," Ajit says. "This internal struggle is at the core of the play."
Ajit’s direction brings this internal battle to life on stage. The play’s tight, intense runtime of 80 minutes pushes the audience to engage deeply with the character’s emotional turmoil. "It’s not just a story about violence; it’s a story about identity and the prison of perception," says Ajit. "I’ve choreographed the violence realistically because I’ve taught in slums and observed the harsh lives of children there." His firsthand experience adds an authenticity to the performance, making it all the more raw and impactful.
Ajit’s journey with the play began in 2002 when Timeri first saw him act in a different production. Murari saw something in Ajit—the perfect blend of intensity and angst—and offered him the lead role. "I did the role in 2002, then again in 2005 and 2006. But as I got older, I realised I couldn’t play a young man anymore," Ajit admits. Fast forward to 2018, when Ajit once again sought out a fresh talent to fill the role. After an extensive search, he found the right actor, ensuring that the character’s essence would be maintained, despite the changing dynamics of age and time.
Hey, Hero! is more than just a play; it’s a reflection of how identity is shaped, reshaped, and, ultimately, fought for. It’s a battle of perceptions, a struggle for freedom from the very thing that defines you. Ajit Chituri’s direction, paired with Murari’s compelling writing, brings this poignant story to life in the most visceral way. After a successful run in Chennai and Delhi, it returns to Chennai, promising to captivate once more. The play may be in English, but the language, as Ajit reflects, is so deeply rooted in the local context that it could easily be understood in Tamil too.
As the play unfolds on stage, it’s clear that Hey, Hero! is not just about a man’s quest to break free from his violent past—it’s about all of us, fighting to reshape the image that others have of us. In a world quick to judge, the real question is: who do we choose to be when we no longer fit the role others have cast for us?
Open to all.
January 11, 7 pm.
January 12, 6.30 pm.
At the SPACES, Besant Nagar.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain