Hey, Hero! is about breaking free from the roles others assign us

But let’s talk about the play. The journey to get it on stage was long and meticulous, taking over a year and a half to cast, with Ajit Chituri ensuring the perfect fit. Why? Because Hey, Hero! is no ordinary story. It’s a profound exploration of identity, struggle, and change. The plot draws inspiration from an incident Timeri followed while working as a correspondent for The Guardian, about gang wars in a London slum. Murari, however, transported the story to a Chennai slum in Egmore, infusing it with local colour and grit.

At the heart of the story is a strong, principled gang leader Arjun, played by Rudhvir Vadhan, who, after being wrongfully imprisoned, returns to a world that expects him to remain the violent figure they once knew. But in prison, he experiences a transformation. He begins to question the life he’s lived, realising that he doesn’t need to remain a product of the slum’s brutality. He longs for a fresh start, to leave behind the violence, to become something better. But, as Ajit points out, the real battle isn’t external—it’s internal. "The character is struggling against the image others have built for him, the image of the 'tough guy,’ the gunda," Ajit says. "This internal struggle is at the core of the play."

Ajit’s direction brings this internal battle to life on stage. The play’s tight, intense runtime of 80 minutes pushes the audience to engage deeply with the character’s emotional turmoil. "It’s not just a story about violence; it’s a story about identity and the prison of perception," says Ajit. "I’ve choreographed the violence realistically because I’ve taught in slums and observed the harsh lives of children there." His firsthand experience adds an authenticity to the performance, making it all the more raw and impactful.