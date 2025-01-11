This upcoming Kannada play in Bengaluru aims to address vital social issues

How did the inspiration for Moogetu come about?

The play was written by Ravi Kiran Rajendra during a playwriting workshop conducted by Indian playwright Abhishek Majumdar. It’s been about three years since he completed it and he shared it with me after the workshop. I was immediately drawn to it because of its relevance to today’s world. The story revolves around two central characters — Divya, a postgraduate student in gynaecology, who faces challenges stemming from her caste background in one of the country’s top educational institutions; and Rupa, an English lecturer from a dalit background, working at a reputed institute in Bengaluru. Despite her achievements, she finds herself reflecting on the systemic barriers she still faces. Rupa begins connecting with working-class individuals, such as BBMP workers and garment workers, in an attempt to understand herself better.