This upcoming Kannada play in Bengaluru aims to address vital social issues

Theatre is a medium of expression that brings out prevalent issues that often go unnoticed by the general public. This upcoming play by Fourth Wall Theatre titled Moogetu, their second production, aims at bringing attention to issues like caste and class. We get chatty with Sidhaartha Maadhyamika, the director of the play, to talk about its inception, the issues it addresses and lots more…
Can you tell us about the title of the play and what the play revolves around?
The play is titled Moogetu, which means ‘a blow-up’ or ‘a hit’ in Kannada. It’s a Kannada play that explores contemporary issues through a multilayered narrative.
How did the inspiration for Moogetu come about?
The play was written by Ravi Kiran Rajendra during a playwriting workshop conducted by Indian playwright Abhishek Majumdar. It’s been about three years since he completed it and he shared it with me after the workshop. I was immediately drawn to it because of its relevance to today’s world. The story revolves around two central characters — Divya, a postgraduate student in gynaecology, who faces challenges stemming from her caste background in one of the country’s top educational institutions; and Rupa, an English lecturer from a dalit background, working at a reputed institute in Bengaluru. Despite her achievements, she finds herself reflecting on the systemic barriers she still faces. Rupa begins connecting with working-class individuals, such as BBMP workers and garment workers, in an attempt to understand herself better.
The play touches on contemporary issues. How did you, as a director, bring these current themes into the narrative?
The play is deeply rooted in the challenges faced by individuals in educational institutions, which are often microcosms of society. These spaces, ideally meant to empower, frequently become sites of discrimination, revealing systemic issues of caste, class and gender. Through Rupa, we see an attempt to create class consciousness. She bridges connections between various working class groups and highlights how caste fragments society, while class has the potential to unite it. The narrative reflects the ongoing struggles of students, thinkers and activists who face persecution for questioning societal norms. In today’s context, this play resonates strongly as it mirrors the social and political realities we’re witnessing, making it a vital story for our times.
Can you tell us about the costume and music choices for Moogetu?
We’ve kept the play grounded in realism, with costumes reflecting everyday attire. However, we’ve added nuanced elements for Rupa’s sequences, treating those moments with a slightly surreal aesthetic. The music complements this approach, enhancing the emotional tone without overwhelming the narrative.
What’s next for you after this production?
I’m currently working on a Kannada art-house film, which I’ll be directing. It’s an exciting new venture for me and I’m eager to explore storytelling through a different medium. `
INR 200. January 16, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
