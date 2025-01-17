This play in Hyderabad presents a side of Manto that challenges the perception of the celebrated writer

Iconic writers are defined by the way their stories transcend generations. One such voice is Saadat Hasan Manto, whose works continue to resonate across time. In a creative reimagining, Kinaaya Collective presents Ishtihaar, a performance series that delves into Manto’s lesser-known works, showcasing a side of the writer often overshadowed by his more famous pieces like Toba Tek Singh.

“Ishtihaar was conceived in 2019 to explore Manto’s broader range, beyond the themes of partition and prostitution,” says Deevas Gupta, the director. While Manto is frequently pigeonholed as a writer focused on these intense subjects, he also possessed a keen sense of humour and wit. This realisation prompted the creation of Ishtihaar, with the goal of presenting his lesser-performed stories that highlight his comedic brilliance.

The selection of stories in Ishtihaar is thematic, focusing on humour and comic narratives. “The performances aim to offer a diverse experience, combining various formats such as skits, character-driven tales, and narratives with existential themes — like Tedhi Lakeer, a story that presents humour as a way to address deeper existential questions,” notes Deevas.

The creative process is deeply collaborative. After the director shares a story with the cast, the actors bring their interpretations to the table, which in turn shapes the writing of poems that serve as transitions between stories. “The challenge of writing these poems is that one can’t reveal everything,” explains Deevas, emphasising the fine line between staying true to Manto’s original work and providing space for creative interpretation.